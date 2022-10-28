Read full article on original website
Work About to Begin on Ingham Lake
Crews will soon begin work on the shoreline at a state-owned lake in Emmet County. Ingham Lake is east of Wallingford, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
Kossuth County Burn Ban Still in Place
–Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Personnel are reminding Kossuth County residents that a burn ban is still in place at this time. Deputy Sheriff Jake Radamaker tells KLGA News that anyone who starts a fire could face charges. Radamaker says any type of burning is banned at this time. Hancock,...
