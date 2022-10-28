Read full article on original website
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating …. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning...
20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg kidnapper facing 'substantial prison sentences;' Dauphin County DA
Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentences;’ …. Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of Midterms. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of...
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate …. On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Candidates drumming up...
WGAL
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: Here's how to spot a legal threat scam. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
State trooper struck while investigating crash
Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31. Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper. The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
WGAL
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.
Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs
Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
