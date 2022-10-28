Read full article on original website
Fox40
Honey and the trapcat
Honey and The Trapcat is a new twist to an old favorite. Front Street is home to Sacramento’s newest yet oldest hidden gem. Their goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming vibe through the downstairs entrance, which extends a half block underneath historic Sacramento to a huge courtyard patio.
Fox40
Hard Rock Gary Burger
Hard Rock Café Sacramento at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain hosts a new monthly “celebrity burger” program recognizing local personalities here in NorCal. November will feature a burger designed by beloved media personality, Gary Gelfand! The program also runs globally and also recently featured a Baja Style Taco Plate by Northern California Celebrity Chef, Dominique Crenn. Hard Rock Cafes are now leaning on their own communities to feature those who stand out with for their contributions.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Fox40
Sacramento Wedding Faire
Come on a Thursday evening and enjoy the wedding fair at this newly renovated Natomas hotel by Sheraton. Meet wedding professionals in multiple categories. Win prizes and giveaways including a $10K Wedding Package & 10 Las Vegas winners announced during the Entertainment Segment that starts at 7:30 PM. Free Food & Beverage Tasting, Cash Bar, & Cafe open for meal purchase. Parking is FREE!
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Chipotle “Chipotlane” drive-thru coming to Elk Grove
Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Fox40
Nudge Eco Store
Nudge Eco Store is a plastic Free shop. They offer sustainable alternatives to plastic items, helping Sacramentians reduce the use of single use plastics in their lives.
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into bridal dress business in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles and buildings in Sacramento Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle initially struck four parked vehicles and a residence near H Street and Santa Ynez Way. According to police, the...
rosevilletoday.com
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season
SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to residents in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. People who light their fireplaces without checking […]
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Fox40
Halloween decorations in Roseville neighborhood vandalized, destroyed
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were arrested Sunday night after several thousand dollars of Halloween lawn decorations were destroyed, the Roseville Police Department said. According to police, between 10 and 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of people vandalizing decorations in the area of Fiddyment Farms and Sun...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
