NBC Sports

Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?

Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
ClutchPoints

Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series

Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
