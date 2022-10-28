Read full article on original website
Phillies manager announces Monday’s World Series Game 3 starter: It will be Thor’s day
The last Phillies pitcher to start a World Series game at Citizens Bank Park was a mid-season acquisition. The next after a 13-year drought will also be a pitcher who has just been in Philadelphia for a few months. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced after Saturday’s Game 2 that Noah...
World Series Game 3: Fans wear Mummer costumes, show off 'Philly Rob' tattoos
Fans from Philadelphia to the suburbs showed out in force to watch Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night.
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Stott Must Remain in Phillies' Starting Lineup for Rest of World Series
Philadelphia Phillies' rookie shortstop Bryson Stott should be in the starting lineup for the remainder of the World Series.
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?
Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series
Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
