dawgpost.com
Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend
ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives injury updates after Tuesday practice
The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to have all hands on deck Saturday when they host Tennessee in a highly-anticipated showdown in Sanford Stadium. On Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered the latest on some of the Bulldogs' banged-up players. Smart gave updates after practice on wide receiver AD Mitchell,...
WATCH: Vols' Jalin Hyatt and Aaron Beasley preview Georgia
After handling its business in blowout fashion against Kentucky 44-6 over the weekend, No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens this weekend for a huge matchup against No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) with SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and linebacker Aaron Beasley met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs. Here's what they had to say.
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee claims No. 1 overall spot ahead of Georgia clash
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are here as the selection committee crowns its No. 1 team … for now. Debates will rage until the official selection in December regarding which four teams belong. But for now, there is a formal pecking order revealed Tuesday...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
Coach Brent Key Looking for Attention to Detail from His Team
Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key met with the media to look back at the Florida State game and to discuss what lies ahead. "We had a disappointing loss on Saturday that we don't feel like we played as good as we could possibly against a really good football team,” Key said.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
247Sports
Bryan Harsin fired at Auburn: Reaction after Tigers part ways with football coach
Harsin's lone SEC win this fall came in overtime against Missouri in September, which followed a blowout home loss to Penn State that seemed to get things moving behind the scenes relating his future. A blown lead against LSU came after that, along with a 32-point loss at Georgia that poured gasoline on Harsin's seat.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss hoops exhibition matchup with West Georgia
Good evening. The Ole Miss men's basketball team is inside the SJB Pavilion tonight for an exhibition tune up, facing the NCAA D-II West Georgia, representing the Gulf South Conference. For Ole Miss, six players from last year's roster are back in the fold this time around. At season's end,...
Ole Miss topples West Georgia 91-62 in preseason exhibition action
It took a little bit for the new-look Rebels to find their footing offensively. But as the game went on, the high percentage shots came near the goal and the Rebels had their way on both ends of the floor. At the end of the night, Ole Miss cleared the bench en route to a 91-62 win over West Georgia on Tuesday, facing off inside the SJB Pavilion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
uga.edu
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy
Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
247Sports
