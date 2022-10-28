ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend

ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Vols' Jalin Hyatt and Aaron Beasley preview Georgia

After handling its business in blowout fashion against Kentucky 44-6 over the weekend, No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens this weekend for a huge matchup against No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) with SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and linebacker Aaron Beasley met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs. Here's what they had to say.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Ole Miss topples West Georgia 91-62 in preseason exhibition action

It took a little bit for the new-look Rebels to find their footing offensively. But as the game went on, the high percentage shots came near the goal and the Rebels had their way on both ends of the floor. At the end of the night, Ole Miss cleared the bench en route to a 91-62 win over West Georgia on Tuesday, facing off inside the SJB Pavilion.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
CLEMSON, SC
uga.edu

UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

