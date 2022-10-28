It took a little bit for the new-look Rebels to find their footing offensively. But as the game went on, the high percentage shots came near the goal and the Rebels had their way on both ends of the floor. At the end of the night, Ole Miss cleared the bench en route to a 91-62 win over West Georgia on Tuesday, facing off inside the SJB Pavilion.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO