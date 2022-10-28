Montclair, NJ – In the face of the radical dissolution of 50 years of precedent established in Roe vs. Wade, the Undoing Racism Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair (UUCM) is presenting a panel discussion on comprehensive reproductive justice, healthcare and abortion access for people of color in New Jersey. Reclaiming Our Bodies: From Advocacy to Action is set for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7 PM to 8 PM. The panelists will also discuss the Reproductive Equity Act (A4350/S2918), a bill before the New Jersey State Legislature that will expand access to abortion throughout the state.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO