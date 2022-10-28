Read full article on original website
baristanet.com
UUCM Presents ‘Reclaiming Our Bodies: From Advocacy to Action,’ Tuesday, Nov. 1
Montclair, NJ – In the face of the radical dissolution of 50 years of precedent established in Roe vs. Wade, the Undoing Racism Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair (UUCM) is presenting a panel discussion on comprehensive reproductive justice, healthcare and abortion access for people of color in New Jersey. Reclaiming Our Bodies: From Advocacy to Action is set for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7 PM to 8 PM. The panelists will also discuss the Reproductive Equity Act (A4350/S2918), a bill before the New Jersey State Legislature that will expand access to abortion throughout the state.
baristanet.com
Scary Good Time at Montclair’s Police Department Trunk or Treat (VIDEO)
Montclair Police Department had its 5th Annual Trunk or Treat and a good time was had by all. Kids enjoyed face painting, games and of course, candy! Check out the video to see all the fun!
baristanet.com
Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at the YMCA of Montclair
Montclair, NJ – Join the YMCA of Montclair for a continental breakfast to honor and thank our veterans. This free event is our way of expressing gratitude for their dedicated service. Spend time with friends and make new ones during this special event. Thank you for your service to our country and community!
baristanet.com
Montclair Athletic Director Leaving For New Hope
Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
baristanet.com
Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination
Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
baristanet.com
Montclair Council Votes to Delay Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Process
Montclair, NJ – Residents of Montclair have waited a long time for Lackawanna Plaza to be redeveloped — since 2015 when Pathmark closed. A resolution to begin the process was on the agenda at Montclair’s October 25th council meeting, but it never made it to the council due to everything else that went on that night. On Tuesday, the resolution came before the council again with a chance for public comment.
baristanet.com
Final Version of Montclair’s Resolution Authorizing Paid Administrative Leave for Town Manager
Montclair, NJ – The Town Council of Montclair, at its last meeting, passed a resolution authorizing temporary paid administrative leave for Township Manager Timothy Stafford. The original resolution, put forth by Mayor Sean Spiller, was scrapped after Councilor Peter Yacobellis called for it to be amended. “This is ridiculous...
