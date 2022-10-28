Read full article on original website
WRGB
"Safe Night Out" gives trick-or-treaters fun, candy
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Adults across the Capital Region were working to promote safety for kids taking part in Halloween fun. On Monday, Victory Church hosted its annual ‘Safe Night Out’ Halloween event for the first time in Rensselaer, instead of Albany where it has been held for the last 15 years.
WRGB
Mohawk Honda opens its doors -- and trunks -- for trunk-or-treat event
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Mohawk Honda welcomed families to trunk or treat today in light of the holiday Monday. Kids went from trunk to trunk instead of door to door to collect candies. Employees from Mohawk Honda dressed up in costumes hoping to bring the Halloween spirit to the community—
WRGB
Unity House, SUNY Empire State welcome young trick-or-treaters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — “A Child's Place' at Unity House in Troy held its annual Halloween parade for students. 300 kids under the age of 5 got to dress up to trunk or treat. After enjoying the parade kids lined up - keeping hold of their safety...
WRGB
Broken windows, racist graffiti; Forts Ferry Elementary School vandalized over the weekend
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police are investigating what the North Colonie School District is reporting an act of vandalism at the Forts Ferry Elementary School. According to a statement from the district, windows were broken as well as what was described as deplorable imagery and racial slurs were written on the exterior of the school.
WRGB
Albany County Cares about our Veterans program relaunches post pandemic
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has partnered with Best Cleaners, HATAS and the Veterans Miracle Center for the re-launch of Albany County Cares about our Veterans. His goal is to collect 1,000 new or gently used coats to be distributed to homeless or other veterans...
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
WRGB
15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
WRGB
Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
WRGB
Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
WRGB
12-year-old stable after being struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say a 12-year old girl was struck on Union Street by Maryland Avenue Monday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. while children were trick-or-treating in the area, according to police. Fortunately, police say the child is not believed to have suffered serious...
WRGB
NY Family Court celebrates 60 years of service, protesters say changes need to be made
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — November marks the 60th year of New York's Family Court. Members of New York’s bench and bar, child welfare experts, judges, and others gathered to commemorate the 60-year anniversary of the State’s Family Court. The court heads a range of matters that involves...
WRGB
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
WRGB
Two injured in Troy shooting Monday evening
TROY, NY (WRGB) — We are tracking a shooting in Troy as two victims have been struck. Troy police say they both have suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the scene has been secured. The shooting allegedly took place on Fulton Street and Fourth Street. They say no suspects are in custody at this time.
WRGB
Fort Edward man dies following pursuit, one-car crash in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward man is dead after a one-car crash, after he reportedly fled a sobriety checkpoint in Moreau Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., New York State Police were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road. A vehicle operated by Vincent A. Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward, NY entered the checkpoint and was stopped. According to state police, after a brief conversation with the trooper, Mancuso fled the stop, against instructions.
WRGB
Troy receiving part of $500K in federal anti-violence and terrorism funding
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Five hundred thousand dollars in federal funding is now set to go to multiple law enforcement groups across the state to target terrorists -- and the Troy Police Department is getting some of that money. The funding stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's...
WRGB
Closure on Glenridge Road due to water main break
Glenridge Road is closed between Town Hall and the roundabout until further notice due to a water main break on the road. This is according to the Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle. We're told there are no boil water orders currently.
WRGB
Cannabis industry grows as career expo returns to Albany
New York's cannabis industry is continuing to grow and Sunday those from all parts of the state cannabis industry gathered in the capital city for the second annual Cannabis Career Fair and Conference expo. “Right now we're trying really hard to break into the community, have an educational aspect, and...
WRGB
Driver in two car crash arraigned on charges in death of Cairo woman
GREENE COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — A Coxsackie man is facing a list of charges in the death of a Cairo woman following a two car crash. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WRGB
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
WRGB
Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
