SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO