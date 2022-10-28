ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

WRGB

"Safe Night Out" gives trick-or-treaters fun, candy

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Adults across the Capital Region were working to promote safety for kids taking part in Halloween fun. On Monday, Victory Church hosted its annual ‘Safe Night Out’ Halloween event for the first time in Rensselaer, instead of Albany where it has been held for the last 15 years.
RENSSELAER, NY
WRGB

Unity House, SUNY Empire State welcome young trick-or-treaters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — “A Child's Place' at Unity House in Troy held its annual Halloween parade for students. 300 kids under the age of 5 got to dress up to trunk or treat. After enjoying the parade kids lined up - keeping hold of their safety...
TROY, NY
WRGB

15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
GREENWICH, NY
WRGB

Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween

MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
WRGB

Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Two injured in Troy shooting Monday evening

TROY, NY (WRGB) — We are tracking a shooting in Troy as two victims have been struck. Troy police say they both have suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the scene has been secured. The shooting allegedly took place on Fulton Street and Fourth Street. They say no suspects are in custody at this time.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Fort Edward man dies following pursuit, one-car crash in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward man is dead after a one-car crash, after he reportedly fled a sobriety checkpoint in Moreau Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., New York State Police were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road. A vehicle operated by Vincent A. Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward, NY entered the checkpoint and was stopped. According to state police, after a brief conversation with the trooper, Mancuso fled the stop, against instructions.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Closure on Glenridge Road due to water main break

Glenridge Road is closed between Town Hall and the roundabout until further notice due to a water main break on the road. This is according to the Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle. We're told there are no boil water orders currently.
GLENVILLE, NY
WRGB

Cannabis industry grows as career expo returns to Albany

New York's cannabis industry is continuing to grow and Sunday those from all parts of the state cannabis industry gathered in the capital city for the second annual Cannabis Career Fair and Conference expo. “Right now we're trying really hard to break into the community, have an educational aspect, and...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

