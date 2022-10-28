Read full article on original website
Southern Idaho Tourism names new director
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Southern Idaho Tourism’s board of directors has hired Sarah Rohrbach to succeed Melissa Barry as executive director. Southern Idaho Tourism is one of the state’s premier destination management organizations and has marketed the Magic Valley since 1995. The organization’s mission is to develop and promote tourism and recreation in Southern Idaho, striking the balance between economic benefit and stewardship of the region’s natural resources.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development just approved $18 million in permanent financing to build the new land fill in the Newdale area. No construction time line was announced, but when finished, it will serve...
ITD wins safety award in AASHTO President’s competition
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Statewide Asset Attribute Inventory (SWAAI) program for Idaho highways, an effort spearheaded by GIS Analyst Nik Sterbentz in southeast Idaho with collaboration from ITD districts across the Gem State, received the AASHTO President’s Transportation Award in the Safety category Saturday, Oct. 22 at the group’s annual conference.
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.7...
Halloween treat: $1 billion Powerball jackpot Monday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s favorite game, Powerball, has a special Halloween treat for players this year: a $1 billion jackpot. With jack-o-lanterns aglow, players are heading to Idaho Lottery retail locations for Monday night’s big draw, the 5th largest in history and only the second time Powerball has reached the one-billion-dollar mark.
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. Early voting is now open for the 2022 Idaho Midterm Elections and ends on Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. All absentee ballots can be...
U of I scientist becomes Idaho’s first National Academy of Medicine inductee
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — A University of Idaho researcher who is internationally acclaimed for her work in maternal and infant nutrition has become the university’s first inductee into the renowned National Academy of Medicine. Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences...
2022 General Post-Election Audit random draw
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Secretary of State will be selecting counties and precincts for the 2022 General Post-Election Audit on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties selected to participate in the audit, based on a statistical model developed by the Secretary of State’s office in partnership with professors from Boise State University, will be chosen by random ball draw from 3 groupings based on their overall voting population – over 100,000 voters, 20,000 – 99,999 voters, and those counties under 20,000.
