BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Secretary of State will be selecting counties and precincts for the 2022 General Post-Election Audit on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties selected to participate in the audit, based on a statistical model developed by the Secretary of State’s office in partnership with professors from Boise State University, will be chosen by random ball draw from 3 groupings based on their overall voting population – over 100,000 voters, 20,000 – 99,999 voters, and those counties under 20,000.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO