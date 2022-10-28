The world was shocked when we found out about Chadwick Boseman’s passing. The actor died at 43 because of colon cancer in 2020. He was slated to reprise his role as the King of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, since his passing there has been lots of talk about if Marvel should recast Boseman’s role. They decided not to, however, there is still a debate over if they should have recast him or not. With the sequel up next in Marvel’s upcoming releases, a producer from the film is responding to fans who think T’Challa should have been recast.

18 DAYS AGO