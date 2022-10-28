Read full article on original website
China's Oil Demand Rebounds in September
China's apparent oil demand bounced back in September, rising 9.6% versus August to 14 million barrels per day, its highest monthly level so far this year. January Brent was down 18¢ and settled at $94.65/bbl on Tuesday, while WTI December gained $1.84 to close at $88.37/bbl. The midstream giant...
Cove Point LNG Restart Spurs US Natgas Surge
US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Energy Intelligence estimates that Russia's October pipeline gas exports to Europe and China fell by 67% versus October 2021. Lower gas prices have granted some reprieve...
Adnoc to Explore LNG Supplies to India’s Gail
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) and India’s state-owned gas pipeline utility Gail India, Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. Novatek will resume external financing for the Arctic LNG 2 project in the first quarter of 2023. East region working gas...
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom
S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. One of the missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed at a site 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island. South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos showing island residents moving to underground shelters.
Crude, Products Prices Close Lower in Volatile Trade
Crude and product prices spent most of Monday in negative territory and closed lower, with volatile Brent and US refined product contracts expiring amid low trading volumes. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed.
Traders Brace for Russia Price Cap, EU Embargo
Oil traders are navigating the December crude market with major uncertainties looming over the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil exports. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Mon, Oct 31, 2022.
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
N. Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to S. Korea
North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters that President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement.
North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time; South responds with own launches
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, and South Korea responded with missile launches of its own, officials said.
