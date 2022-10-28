Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls How Will Smith’s Ex-wife Sheree Did Not Give her ‘time to adjust’
Will Smith’s household has never been normal. His marital dynamics, his personal infamous incidents, and his perilous relationship with his kids have always been hampering the atmosphere at his home. One of the major root causes of such an environment is the on-off relationship with his wife(s). No matter how understanding and patient one tends to be, there comes a moment when it exceeds the line. Such was the situation around his present wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith
As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Lil Baby Saying He Was One of the First Big Rappers to Co-Sign Him
Lil Baby says Meek Mill was the first big artist to show him support, which was apparently news to the Philly-born rapper. The Quality Control artist made the claim during a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, when he was asked to recall his first major co-sign. “Meek Mill,...
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween. On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons. The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed...
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
Talking With Tami
Dionne Warwick Stops By ‘Sherri’, Says She Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK. She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, “I think he might pass the test.”
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige & Chris Brown Among Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominees
Las Vegas, NV - Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown are among the artists to earn the most nominations at next month’s 2022 Soul Train Awards. Queen Bey and Mary J are leading the charge with seven nominations each as the Soul Train Awards prepare to take over Las Vegas for a November 13 taping.
Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry, More Join Will Smith for 'Epic' Screening of 'Emancipation'
Will Smith gathered a star-studded group of friends to watch his upcoming movie Emancipation. On Monday, Smith, 54, shared a pair of photos on Instagram from a private screening featuring Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and more. He wrote in the caption, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Explains How Floyd Mayweather Supported Him Post-Oscars Slap
Will Smith has opened up about the support he received from Floyd Mayweather following his controversial moment at the Oscars. In a clip shared by TMZ, Smith can be seen telling a room of guests about how his friendship with Mayweather developed as the former world champion boxer listens on, nodding. According to Will, the two had only known each other in passing prior to the 2022 Oscars.
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Previously given to musicians including Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac, this year marks the first time two individuals will be presented with the annual honor This year's MusiCares Persons of the Year have been announced! On Thursday, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson were revealed as this year's recipients of the Recording Academy philanthropic organization's coveted Persons of the Year honor, which will be presented in a Feb. 3 ceremony — two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Previously given to...
Snoop Dogg Admitted to Always Being Scared While He Was a Gang
Just because Snoop Dogg ran with the wrong crowd in his early life doesn’t mean the successful rapper felt a sense of belonging.
IGN
Rihanna's Wakanda Forever Song Is a Tribute to Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman
Rihanna marks her return to music with a single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this Friday, October 28, and the track will serve as a special tribute to the first film’s late star, Chadwick Boseman. Lift Me Up is Rihanna’s first musical debut since 2016, and is described as...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross, Quavo, Cam’ron & More To Lil Weezyana Fest Lineup
Lil Wayne has added a few new acts to his forthcoming Lil Weezyana festival, which kicks off this coming weekend. While Tunechi still serves as the main headliner at this Saturday’s (October 29) event, he will now be bringing along Rick Ross, Quavo and Takeoff, Cam’ron, Rob 49, Babyface Ray, Neno and Mellow Rackz.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ finalist & Tyler Perry collaborator, dead at 44
Zuri Craig, who made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent season 10 and worked with Tyler Perry on a number of films, has died, per People. He was 44. Craig’s family announced on his ZoReMi Entertainment’s Instagram page that the singer had died Friday. The family did not disclose a cause of death.
Meek Mill Gets Backlash for Remixing Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ – Listen
It's not uncommon for a rapper to spit a freestyle over the latest hot track, but Meek Mill is getting a ton of backlash for remixing Ice Spice's breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)." On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek Mill jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a snippet of himself...
