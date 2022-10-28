ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls How Will Smith’s Ex-wife Sheree Did Not Give her ‘time to adjust’

Will Smith’s household has never been normal. His marital dynamics, his personal infamous incidents, and his perilous relationship with his kids have always been hampering the atmosphere at his home. One of the major root causes of such an environment is the on-off relationship with his wife(s). No matter how understanding and patient one tends to be, there comes a moment when it exceeds the line. Such was the situation around his present wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
hotnewhiphop.com

August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
XXL Mag

Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch

Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Talking With Tami

Dionne Warwick Stops By ‘Sherri’, Says She Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her

Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK. She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, “I think he might pass the test.”
People

Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry, More Join Will Smith for 'Epic' Screening of 'Emancipation'

Will Smith gathered a star-studded group of friends to watch his upcoming movie Emancipation. On Monday, Smith, 54, shared a pair of photos on Instagram from a private screening featuring Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and more. He wrote in the caption, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith Explains How Floyd Mayweather Supported Him Post-Oscars Slap

Will Smith has opened up about the support he received from Floyd Mayweather following his controversial moment at the Oscars. In a clip shared by TMZ, Smith can be seen telling a room of guests about how his friendship with Mayweather developed as the former world champion boxer listens on, nodding. According to Will, the two had only known each other in passing prior to the 2022 Oscars.
People

Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees

Previously given to musicians including Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac, this year marks the first time two individuals will be presented with the annual honor This year's MusiCares Persons of the Year have been announced! On Thursday, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson were revealed as this year's recipients of the Recording Academy philanthropic organization's coveted Persons of the Year honor, which will be presented in a Feb. 3 ceremony — two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Previously given to...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ finalist & Tyler Perry collaborator, dead at 44

Zuri Craig, who made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent season 10 and worked with Tyler Perry on a number of films, has died, per People. He was 44. Craig’s family announced on his ZoReMi Entertainment’s Instagram page that the singer had died Friday. The family did not disclose a cause of death.

