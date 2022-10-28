Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets. Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played for New York for seven seasons, made field goals of 31, 42, 49, 45 and 52 yards. Mac Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 143 yards from scrimmage (72 receiving, 71 rushing). Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled despite throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns. He completed just 20 of 41 passes and threw three interceptions. Garrett Wilson hauled in six of those completions for 115 yards, and Tyler Conklin had two receiving scores. 49ers 31, Rams 14 Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as visiting San Francisco continued its regular-season dominance over rival Los Angeles at Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third and a 1-yard rushing TD in the fourth to seal San Francisco's eighth consecutive regular-season victory over Los Angeles. Jimmy Garoppolo was 21-of-25 passing with 235 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (4-4). Matthew Stafford had a rushing and passing touchdown for the Rams (3-4), going 22 of 33 in the air for a season-low 187 yards. Cooper Kupp had eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Rams but left with 1:02 remaining after an ankle injury. Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime as Atlanta pulled out a wild victory against visiting Carolina. The Panthers' PJ Walker hooked up with a diving DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown heave with 12 seconds left in regulation, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore contributed to a longer extra-point kick that was off the mark and kept the game tied at 34-34. Still, Carolina (2-6) appeared poised to win after CJ Henderson intercepted a pass in overtime. Eddy Pineiro missed a 32-yard field goal. Given another chance on offense, the Falcons (4-4) drove 55 yards to set up Koo's winner. Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift Denver to a win over Jacksonville at London. Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 23. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Broncos (3-5). Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw two costly interceptions, completed 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. The Jaguars (2-6) lost their fifth straight game overall and ninth in a row by one score. Cowboys 49, Bears 29 Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to key host Dallas' dominant victory over Chicago in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys (6-2) have won six of their past seven games and dealt the Bears (3-5) their fourth loss in their past five contests. Pollard got the start with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott nursing an ailing knee. Pollard paced a Dallas offense which was potent from the start, scoring on its first four possessions and delivering the highest scoring output of any team in the league so far this season. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago fought its way back after falling behind 28-7. Eddie Jackson also had a key interception with 28 seconds left in the first half which led to a Cairo Santos field goal on the last play of the second quarter. Fields threw two touchdown passes and completed 17 of 23 for 151 yards while also rushing for another touchdown and finishing with 60 yards on eight attempts on the ground. Dolphins 31, Lions 27 Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns and visiting Miami defeated Detroit. Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 passes, including a pair of scoring strikes to Jaylen Waddle. Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards, while Waddle hauled in eight passes for 106 yards. Raheem Mostert rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries for Miami (5-3), which erased a 14-point deficit. Jared Goff completed 27 of 37 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (1-6), who have lost five straight. Jamaal Williams gained 53 yards on 10 carries and scored twice, but Detroit was shut out in the second half. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 69 yards. Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 Kirk Cousins accounted for three total touchdowns as Minnesota hung on for a 34-26 victory over Arizona in Minneapolis. The Vikings won by eight points or fewer for the fifth straight game. Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground. Dalvin Cook (20 carries, 111 yards) and Alexander Mattison (five carries, 40 yards) combined for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (6-1). Kyler Murray completed 31 of 44 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice. In his second game back from a league suspension, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had 12 receptions on 13 targets for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals (3-5). Saints 24, Raiders 0 Alvin Kamara tallied 158 yards of total offense and scored his first three touchdowns of the season as host New Orleans routed Las Vegas. Kamara ran for 62 yards and one touchdown and had 96 receiving yards and two touchdown catches as the Saints (3-5) won for just the second time since the season opener. According to the NFL, Kamara is the first player in league history to have 10 games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in his first six seasons. The Raiders' Derek Carr threw for just 101 yards, completing 15 of 26 passes with one interception. Josh Jacobs, who entered the game second in the NFL with an average of 105.5 rushing yards per game, finished with 43 yards on 10 carries for the Raiders (2-5). Eagles 35, Steelers 13 Jalen Hurts threw three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and unbeaten Philadelphia matched the best start in franchise history with a victory over visiting Pittsburgh. The Eagles (7-0) tied the 2004 squad that won its first seven contests en route to a Super Bowl appearance, while the cross-state rival Steelers (2-6) are off to their worst start since 2013. Hurts completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards and a career-high four touchdowns -- after throwing six in the first six games combined. Brown had six catches for a career-high 156 yards. Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett was 25 of 38 for 191 yards with an interception and a fumble. He was sacked six times. An Eagles penalty on fourth-and-goal and some trickery helped the Steelers knot the game at 7-7 on wide receiver Chase Claypool's 1-yard TD toss to Derek Watt with 1:57 left in the first quarter. Nick Skiba also made his first career field goal late in the second quarter for Pittsburgh. Titans 17, Texans 10 Derrick Henry rushed 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Tennessee stopped punchless Houston. It was the fourth consecutive 200-yard performance for Henry against the Texans (1-5-1), dating back to 2019, and the most rushing yards by any player this year. Tennessee (5-2) rushed for 314 yards as a team and threw just one pass in the second half. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis, making his first NFL start in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle, illness), completed 6 of 10 throws for 55 yards with an interception and had 12 rushing yards. Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on the ground for the Titans, who won their fifth straight game to remain in first place in the AFC South. Commanders 17, Colts 16 Taylor Heinicke's 1-yard run with 22 seconds left capped a nine-play, 89-yard drive as Washington roared back from a late nine-point deficit to stun host Indianapolis. In his second game since replacing injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Heinicke went 23-of-31 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 33-yard strike to Terry McLaurin to the Colts 1-yard line set the stage for the winning score. McLaurin racked up 113 yards on six catches for the Commanders (4-4). Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was making his first career start and his season debut, completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Jonathan Taylor finished with 16 carries for 76 yards for the Colts (3-4-1). Seahawks 27, Giants 13 Tyler Lockett overcame a pair of rare miscues to catch the tiebreaking touchdown as Seattle defeated visiting New York in the NFL's lone matchup of the week between teams with winning records. The veteran receiver hauled in a pass from Geno Smith down the right sideline and scored a 33-yard touchdown with 9:18 remaining to put Seattle ahead for good. Smith was 23 of 34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC West-leading Seahawks (5-3). Smith went 5 of 5 for 75 yards on the go-ahead drive. Lockett finished the game with five receptions for 63 yards. The Giants (6-2) were limited to 225 yards of total offense by a Seattle defense that was ranked 29th in total yardage. Daniel Jones was 17-of-31 passing for 176 yards and was sacked five times. Saquon Barkley gained just 53 yards on 20 carries. Bills 27, Packers 17 Josh Allen passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and AFC-best Buffalo increased its winning streak to four games with a victory over Green Bay at Orchard Park, N.Y. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown for the Bills (6-1). Dawson Knox also had a scoring reception, Isaiah McKenzie tacked on a rushing touchdown and Tremaine Edmunds racked up a career-high 16 tackles. Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Packers (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game. Aaron Jones had a season-best 143 rushing yards and Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure had scoring receptions for Green Bay. --Field Level Media.

