4 Great Burger Places in Washington
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOs
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
westseattleblog.com
What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list
(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest) Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022
11:50 AM: That’s the costume parade (led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band) that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, more Hallo-weekend events, and what else is up for your Sunday
Fall’s biggest festival is hours away. That tops the first part of our Sunday list – events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 am-5 pm, rain or shine, it’s the return of the full in-person festival including business trick-or-treating – look for merchants with black/orange balloons. The festival is closing streets in addition to the regular Farmers’ Market closure, so California is closed Oregon to Edmunds, and SW Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Key schedule points:
westseattleblog.com
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Thanks to Christine for the photo! She reports that crosswalk at Hanford and Walnut [map] was installed today: “Honestly, this is a miracle. There is now a painted crosswalk and sign at Hanford and Walnut Ave SW. Hanford is a road that people speed on constantly, sometimes going 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.” This is just south of West Seattle High School.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle
The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning
Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: See what Friends of Lincoln Park did on Green Seattle Day
Lincoln Park is a little greener today thanks to the work by those volunteers, led by Friends of Lincoln Park, during Green Seattle Day on Saturday. FLiP forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and video with this recap:. 50 volunteers helped put 365 native trees and plants in the ground....
westseattleblog.com
TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: More booster clinics scheduled in West Seattle
We’re continuing to get questions about opportunities to get the newest COVID booster shots. Here’s an announcement of three more, open to all:. -Vaccine offered: Pfizer Bivalent Booster 5-11 and 12+. -These clinics are open to the community. -All insurance is accepted. LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 5950 Delridge...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENE: Firefighters visit Our Lady of Guadalupe’s littlest learners
Just might be the most adorable Halloween scene of the day. Sent by Our Lady of Guadalupe School:. Firefighters from Station 37 paid a visit today to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Early Learning Center. Students and dalmatians (teachers) all enjoyed the visit on this festive Halloween day!. Station 37...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: November begins
A cloudy, possibly showery day is forecast, high around 50. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Next step toward Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild
Our photo is from Trick or Trees at Highland Park Corner Store on Saturday, an event the co-presenting Highland Park Improvement Club would likely have hosted at their own site if not for the fire that shut it down almost a year and a half ago. We stopped to ask what’s new with the work toward rebuilding since this update last spring, and found out the next Town Hall to talk about it is happening soon – Thursday, November 10th. They’ve hired a contractor, and hope to submit the plan for permits in February. One topic of the upcoming Town Hall will be “new funding opportunities”; community contributions remain vital. The time and other details of the November 10th Town Hall will be announced shortly; if you’re not on the HPIC email list, keep an eye on hpic1919.org (and here on WSB too).
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Massage Envy closes at Westwood Village
Thanks for the tip. A letter posted on the door confirms that Massage Envy has closed at Westwood Village, after 9 1/2 years; Saturday was its last day in operation. The letter from the local franchisee says in part, “Unfortunately, the pandemic and economic conditions have overcome us, and we have to close our doors permanently,” with their 10-year franchising agreement concluding. The letter advises clients who have memberships to expect a message from the parent company, and that their membership can be used for services at other Massage Envy locations.
westseattleblog.com
YOUR MONEY, THEIR VOTE: Key time for your feedback on city spending
In the comment discussion below our coverage of the shooting that injured two people on Alki last night, some are talking about larger issues of public safety, police, and politics. One immediate matter in which you still have time to give feedback is the city budget for the next two years, which will be finalized before Thanksgiving. Last week, city councilmembers discussed their proposed changes to what Mayor Bruce Harrell presented, and next Monday, the council’s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, presents her version of an amended budget. If you feel strongly about what the city should focus on (or not), you’ll want to send a message now, and consider speaking at the next public hearing, which is one week from today – online and in-person. In the short run, you can find out about the proposed budget amendments by using this online tool developed by the council. Here’s council staffer Joseph Peha‘s overview:
westseattleblog.com
SOCCER: Another big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls
Since the playoff victory we covered a week ago, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team lost a match, but got another chance in the Metro League playoffs, and turned that into a win today. WSHS beat Garfield 4-1 this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point....
