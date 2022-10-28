Read full article on original website
Crystal Cole
4d ago
That's it they destroy a child's life and get slapped on the hand theses MF need to get life stop letting them out to hurt more children
Reply(8)
34
Arri Castro
3d ago
6 years for traumatising a minimum of 3 beautiful children. It’s not enough!!!!!!!! And he’ll get protective custody!? Bump that! a grown man in CA can get into a bar fight with another grown man and get the same amount of time, like whyyy is CA not able to prioritise?
Reply(6)
12
DCme
2d ago
So 6 years is the penalty for destroying the future lives of innocent children…these bastardized should receive Capitol punishment so it can never happen again
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
Police investigating shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for […]
89-year-old woman robbed in Lincoln after being tricked into welcoming suspect
LINCOLN, Calif. — An 89-year-old woman in Lincoln reported to police Friday evening she was robbed of money, credit cards, her driver's license and more after she let a man into her house who said he needed help. She told police the man walked up to her front door...
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Man claims he needs to retrieve a child’s ball and ends up robbing an elderly woman, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a report of a robbery in the area of Lariat Loop. […]
5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special
CHICO, Calif. - Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Road in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity. "I thought I...
Placerville Halloween attackers sentenced to prison
PLACERVILLE — Two women have been sentenced to prison for their violent and "shocking" attack on two people on Main Street in Placerville last year.Placerville police say that on Halloween night 2021, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses, knocking over signs, and smearing fake blood on property. Police say two bystanders, a man, and a woman, then asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked them.The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her.Court records detail the attack on the woman with a hatchet that caused an injury that "put out an eye or significantly render it useless…"Their sentences were handed down on October 7. Economou pleaded guilty to four counts of mayhem and Bertrand pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Economou will spend four years in prison, while Bertrand will serve two years behind bars. Each one of Bertrand's sentences carries a two-year sentence, but both will be served concurrently.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Lincoln retirement community on alert after armed robbery
LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His...
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
CBS News
Motorcycle rider dies after colliding with Sacramento Police Department vehicle
A motorcycle rider who collided with a police patrol vehicle on Monday night has died. At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue. The rider was transported to the hospital. The officer was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Comments / 60