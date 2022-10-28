Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Veterans, active duty military, spouses invited to 23rd annual Veterans Program luncheon
KUTTAWA, KY — "Always remember to never forget." That's the motto of local non-profit, The Veterans' Program. The Veterans' Program works to honor, thank, and recognize veterans and active duty military personnel by teaching children that freedom isn't free — it was paid for by veterans and those who are currently serving.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local fundraiser extends event because of inflation impacts
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza to be held at Cairo Junior/Senior High School
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
wpsdlocal6.com
Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah fundraiser
Local fundraiser extends event because of inflation impacts. Inflation is impacting everyone. Organizations and their fundraising efforts are also taking a hit. Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah is extending its October fundraiser because of rising costs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: the Veterans program
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Salvation Army extends Angel Tree registration
PADUCAH — For many families in western Kentucky, this year’s Christmas season is posing a significant challenge due to rising prices. The Salvation Army of Paducah had been planning to end its Angel Tree registration on Friday, Oct. 28. But seeing the need that is out there, it decided to extend it until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/31 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser kicks-off food and toy donation drive at numerous Dollar General locations
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office will be accepting donations for their fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive at several Dollar General locations in Western Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items will go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022
Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander County Resident Advisory Council pushes back on HUD order to close Connell F. Smith building
PADUCAH — Stay put. That's the message from the Alexander County Resident Advisory Council to the tenants in the Connell F. Smith building in Cairo, Illinois. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently told tenants they would have to leave because the building would be unsafe in the event of an earthquake.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/1 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performances of the Week. White ran for 154 yards, 110 receiving yards, and three touchdowns this past Friday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
KFVS12
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
wpsdlocal6.com
Johnston becomes first female All-American for PTHS wrestling team
PADUCAH, KY — Kendra Johnston, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, made history at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Iowa on Monday. According to a Facebook post from PTHS, Johnston placed third in the country, making her the first female All-American for Tilghman. This isn't the first...
kbsi23.com
Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
westkentuckystar.com
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
