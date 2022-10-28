ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heartwarming Video Shows Feral Cat and Kittens Transform With the Power of Kindness

Fostering one cat, especially one that has been abandoned and neglected, is a lot of work. Now add a litter of kittens to that and your days will consist of grooming, feeding, visits to the vet and gaining the trust of an animal that is not only vulnerable due to mistreatment, but also due to the fact she has babies to protect.
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week

Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Why do cats knock things over? Here are 3 reasons

Cats are incredibly flexible. They have full control of their sleek bodies and manage to get through tiny holes and manoeuvre themselves out of impossible positions, and yet they keep knocking things over. Cats are certainly not clumsy. So, do they break things on purpose?. Your cat is exploring. Cat's...
The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend

How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Celebrate National Cat Day by rocking the cutest BOBS from Skechers feline-inspired footwear

Did you know that October 29 is National Cat Day? If you are a feline fan, then the answer is probably a resounding yes! So we want to know how are you celebrating. For us, we are all about showing off some of our favorite cat-inspired pieces and spoiling our feline friends. And we while we will definitely be making sure that our fuzzy little friends get all the Made by Nacho treats that their little hearts desire, we are also planning to rock out with BOBS from Skechers.

