The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now. Hulu is the fifth most popular streaming service behind Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. While some of the newer streaming services have pushed it from the winner's podium, there's actually a ton of great stuff on the service. Setting aside the countless NBC comedies, FX shows like Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, and even original series like Handmaid's Tale and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, there are just a ton of awesome movies on the service that make it worth checking out.
First Look At New Evil Dead Sequel Movie Released For Halloween
The Evil Dead franchise began as a cult classic with the original film in 1981. The film made writer/director Sami Raimi, a then-fresh face to horror, one of the leading voices for the past four decades. Now, the story continues with director Lee Cronin (50 States of Fright, The Hole in the Ground), with a script co-written by Cronin and Raimi in Evil Dead Rise.
A Quiet Place: Day One Adding Lupita Nyong'o To Cast - Report
A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming prequel to the horror series, is reportedly adding Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o to its cast. A source told Deadline that Nyong'o is in "final negotiations" to star in the prequel film, which will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). John Krasinski directed the...
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher For Season 4, Replaced By Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix's extremely popular The Witcher TV series. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is coming back for a fourth season, but Cavill is dropping out, replaced as Geralt of Rivia by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. It's going to be a long time until we see Hemsworth as Geralt, however, as Season 3 doesn't arrive until Summer 2023, so Season 4 won't likely arrive until 2024 at the soonest.
Last Of Us TV Show Release Date Leaks, And It's Pretty Soon
HBO's The Last of Us TV series will arrive in January, according to a release date leak. People on Twitter noticed that the show's landing page in the HBO Max app reveals a January 15, 2023 release date for the show. The show was previously only confirmed to debut sometime in 2023.
Batman Spin-Off Show The Penguin Cast Female Lead
Cristin Milioti has been cast in a lead role for HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off TV series, according to a report. Deadline heard from sources that Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In the 2022 film from director Matt Reeves, John Turturro played the role.
7 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
Seven free games are currently up for grabs for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's November 2022 lineup of freebies includes includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers can also snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney
Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.
God Of War Ragnarok Video Features Ben Stiller Channeling His Inner Kratos
God of War Ragnarok launches in a week, and to celebrate, Sony is counting down the days to its epic Nordic adventure with some family bonding. In a new trailer, Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and basketball legend LeBron James sit down with their kids to discuss the relationship challenges facing Kratos and Atreus in their latest adventure, while also finding some common ground with the father-son duo.
Henry Cavill Talks About Bringing 'Enormously Joyful' Superman To The Big Screen
Following his cameo in Black Adam, Henry Cavill announced that he's returning to the role of Superman officially. Since then, he's been talking about what he wants to do with the role while talking to ScreenRant and the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "There is so much in the way of...
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Was Important
If you spend any time even adjacent to Harry Potter fandom, it's hard to have missed the evolving narrative around the series regarding author J.K. Rowling and her beliefs on gender and transgender people. Daniel Radcliffe spoke out against her views early on and explained his rationale in a new interview with IndieWire.
Avengers: Infinity War – the ‘mistake’ Marvel fans deemed ‘biggest’ to date
Avengers: Infinity War featured a “mistake” that film fans once deemed Marvel’s “biggest” to date.The blockbuster was released in 2018, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences.Directed by the Russo brothers, the film follows the Avengers’s attempts to stop Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his bid to destroy half of all life in the universe.It seems, though, that the directors and writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, forgot a plot point that occured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past.The scene in question includes the characters Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Thanos (Josh Brolin).After...
