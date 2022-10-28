Read full article on original website
Cloud migration is showing little sign of slowing, in spite of global economic issues
A challenging macroeconomic situation may not be deterring businesses from cloud migration, with new Gartner research claiming end-user spending on public cloud services is set to grow 20.7% to a total of $591.8 billion in 2023. This represents a pretty sizeable jump from the $490.3 billion of cloud spending the...
Microsoft warns Raspberry Robin malware is getting a lot sourer
The Raspberry Robin malware is being used to deliver all kinds of destructive code, including ransomware, to compromised endpoints (opens in new tab), Microsoft has warned. malware, first discovered late in 2021, and whose endgame was unknown at the time, transformed into an infection service available to anyone with cash to pay.
Many businesses just aren't getting their AI rollouts right
A new report has claimed businesses are still struggling with achieving AI outcomes at scale despite recognizing its importance for future success. The latest edition of Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise report (opens in new tab) quizzed 2,620 business leaders, with 94% saying that AI will be critical to success over the next five years, which has seen adoption and subsequent deployment increase.
NBN providers will soon have to disclose upload speeds under new ACCC rules
It’s standard practice for Australia's NBN providers to advertise their typical download speeds, but the telcos are far less transparent about their upload speeds. That’s set to change, as internet providers will soon be required to disclose their true upload speeds under updated requirements. The Australian Competition and...
AlgoSec Security Management Solution review
AlgoSec Security Management Solution is a fast, easy-to-deploy, customizable solution primarily targeted at large enterprises. Some automation features can speed up the process of managing the network and creating in-depth reports. For less experienced administrators, the number of customization options and the interplay between various suit components can be overwhelming at first.
What is ZTNA 2.0 and how does it differ from ZTNA 1.0?
Zero trust network access (opens in new tab) (ZTNA) is an approach to network design that follows a “never trust, always verify” model. This means that no user or device will ever be trusted by default, even if they are connected directly to your local company network. ZTNA...
Meta thinks it has a great new way to save water in its data centers
Meta plans to slash the amount of water its data centers are using by implementing a system where sites will operate at higher temperatures but lower humidity. Facebook's parent company said it has been trialing running some sites at 90 degrees Fahrenheit, around 5 degrees above their usual temperatures, as part of wider plans to become "water positive" by 2030.
Using Microsoft Teams on mobile should soon be a lot more enjoyable
Getting the most out of Microsoft Teams on your smartphone could soon be a lot easier thanks to an update rolling out now. First revealed back in September, the video conferencing company has revealed that transcription for 1:1 calls and group calls (opens in new tab) is now available on the Microsoft Teams app for Android, giving users the chance to review exactly what was said, or if any details were missed.
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU early prices pop up – and there’s good and bad news
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 has popped up at retailers with one graphics card showing at the MSRP in the US as we near the official on-sale date – but the news isn’t so good in the UK sadly (or elsewhere in Europe). So, the official MSRP in the...
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
With Ricardo Oliviera, Mohit Lad has taken ThousandEyes from servers on the sidewalk to becoming the premier internet monitoring software. It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
The quest for the solar-powered gaming console
In the early 1980s, even as oil and gas companies hushed up research about the climate impact of fossil fuel consumption (opens in new tab), Japanese electronics manufacturer Bandai released a handheld videogame console that runs on solar energy. Reminiscent of Nintendo's much later DS consoles, but with a strip of photovoltaic cells in place of the top screen, the LCD Solarpower range (opens in new tab) offered simple, built-in games like spook ‘em up Terror House or prison caper Breakout, rendered with jaunty, “painted-on” 2D graphics.
