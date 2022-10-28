Read full article on original website
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 9
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings - Wide Receivers (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore
Lions send Hockenson to Vikings in trade between division rivals
The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare deal between division rivals, the Vikings announced Tuesday. Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-round selection for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder. The Lions ship off Hockenson...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 9, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, DeVante...
theScore
Steelers ship Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 2023 second-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced. The draft pick is the Bears' original second-round selection and not the one received from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal. Claypool will provide a...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
theScore
Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Bills
The Indianapolis Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. The Colts will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-rounder, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Hines was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He joins...
theScore
Jerry Jones: Zeke's role won't change despite Pollard's breakout game
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that running back Ezekiel Elliott's role in the offense won't change when he returns from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Chicago Bears. "There's no argument. Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver it … what he does for us...
theScore
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are trading linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos announced Tuesday. In return, the Broncos receive the San Francisco 49ers' 2023 first-round pick (which Miami acquired before the 2021 draft), the Dolphins' 2024 fourth-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds. The trade is pending physicals.
theScore
Report: Browns open to trading Hunt
The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
theScore
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady after offensive struggles
The Indianapolis Colts have relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties, the team announced. Brady's termination comes as Indianapolis ranks 30th in the NFL in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game. Under Brady this season, the Colts have been held to 20 points or fewer in seven of their eight games.
theScore
Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest
The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
Emma: With Bears' teardown nearly complete, Ryan Poles faces toughest task of rebuild
Tearing apart an aging and underachieving roster is the easy part of any rebuild. With that objective nearly complete for the Bears, first-year general manager Ryan Poles will now face his biggest challenges.
theScore
Allen leads Bills past Rodgers, Packers on SNF
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got in the...
theScore
Jaguars acquire suspended Ridley from Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jaguars announced Tuesday. The Falcons will receive a maximum compensation of a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Atlanta will receive a 2023 fifth-rounder if Ridley is...
theScore
Rams' McVay expects Kupp to play vs. Bucs following ankle injury
The Los Angeles Rams appear to have dodged disaster. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play in the Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. "I think he'll be OK," McVay said Monday. Kupp suffered an ankle...
theScore
Chiefs' Reid: Toney is 'healthy,' should learn offense 'relatively fast'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is healthy, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Reid added that the team's looking forward to getting Toney in the mix, but it will be a gradual process, according to team reporter Matt McMullen. "I'm...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
theScore
Source: Ravens acquire Roquan Smith in trade with Bears
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein as well as second- and fifth-round picks, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 9: Ravens on the rise, Jets tumble
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) Do you also feel like the Eagles get better every week? One of Philly's issues was completing more big plays in the passing game - Jalen Hurts was among football's worst passers in average depth of target through his first six appearances. But in Sunday's beatdown of the Steelers, 17.9% of Hurts' throws were deep (20-plus yards) as he posted one of the best performances of his career.
