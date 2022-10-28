Read full article on original website
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed
IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.
TODAY.com
Chase Chrisley is engaged! See how the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ family celebrated
Chase Chrisley has proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of three years. On Friday, Oct. 21, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that they had gotten engaged when he shared a few Instagram photos of his epic proposal to Medders. In one of the pics, Chrisley is seen getting down...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'
Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the recent challenges involving her famous family. On Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, and her mother Julie discussed the impact of their family's ongoing legal woes. Julie and her husband Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I...
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Katie Maloney Is Dating 25-Year-Old Actor Satchel Clendenin After Tom Schwartz Divorce
Moving on! Katie Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s beau — an L.A. resident who is 10 years her junior — has “met some of” her costars and “hung out with some of her friends” since sparking their romance, a source tells Us.
Kyle Richards Hints That She Is Finally Choosing Kathy Hilton Over the Fox Force Five — After Being Snubbed at Multiple Family Events
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds during most of season 12 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
Brian Austin Green Claps Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Alleged Claim That He Took Her To Court For Child Support
Brian Austin Green says he’s setting the record straight about his custody battle with ex Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, took to his Instagram Story on Oct. 13, where he appeared to accuse his ex of lying about their 2003 split and subsequent fight for son Kassius, now 20.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards says she no longer recognizes Lisa Rinna and said she's become a 'caricature' of herself.
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Marries Season 6 Alum Jon Francetic
Finding their happy ending. Former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Jessica Griffin married alum Jon Francetic, four years after they met while filming season 6 of the reality series. "'Jon, before you I didn’t know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love - and I love, love […]
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer Split 4 Months After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official
It’s over. Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The comedian, 60, revealed that she was dating the massage therapist, 43, in June via a since-deleted Instagram photo shared on Hauer’s page. The couple made their red carpet debut one month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles. In September, O’Donnell gushed that she was “in love” with her new girlfriend during an interview with Howard Stern.
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
