ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'

Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the recent challenges involving her famous family. On Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, and her mother Julie discussed the impact of their family's ongoing legal woes. Julie and her husband Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer Split 4 Months After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official

It’s over. Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The comedian, 60, revealed that she was dating the massage therapist, 43, in June via a since-deleted Instagram photo shared on Hauer’s page. The couple made their red carpet debut one month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles. In September, O’Donnell gushed that she was “in love” with her new girlfriend during an interview with Howard Stern.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy