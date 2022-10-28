Read full article on original website
Last Of Us Board Game In The Works, Promises "Dark Twist" On The Video Game
Naughty Dog has announced a Last of Us tabletop board game. The game developer is partnering with board game company Themeborne on the game, which is called The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Players work together to overcome challenges in the board game, similar to Themeborne's other Escape the...
Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.
Fortnite Unvaulted: Lightsabers, Junk Rifts, And More
Skywalker Week is underway in Fortnite until November 8, bringing some of the Star Wars franchise's most popular characters to the Item Shop alongside a handful of brand-new quests and more. Among the additions to this week of celebrating a galaxy far, far away are a collection of unvaulted weapons and items that you'll want to check out. Read on for all of the unvaulted stuff you can snag during Skywalker Week.
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
Resident Evil Producer Opens New Studio, Working On New IP That Aims To "Impress The Whole World"
Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has started a new studio that is building a new IP that aims to "impress the whole world." NetEase Games announced that it has opened a new development shop in Japan called GPTRACK50 that hopes to create "entertainment concepts" that appeal globally. Kobayashi is also...
Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November...
Last Chance To Snag 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. This bundle expires today, October 31, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Patch Notes, Catalyst, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 kicks off tomorrow, adding playable character Catalyst, battle royale map Broken Moon, and a whole lot more (as detailed in the Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes). Ahead of the start of Season 15, we've collected and detailed everything there is to know about what you can expect to see.
God of War Ragnarök - Designing Creatures and Characters | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Designing Creatures and Characters | PS5 & PS4 Games. Join us in Svartalfheim, land of the dwarves and home to the Huldra Brothers, Brok and Sindri. Episode 3 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will be diving into how the team at Santa Monica Studio creates characters and creatures that bring our Norse realms to life.
Destiny 2 Player Completes Master Nightfall Activity Without Any Movement Keys
Master Nightfall Strikes are one of the most challenging PvE activities in Destiny 2, but if that activity isn't challenging enough, try doing it with your movement keys disabled entirely. That's just what YouTuber Esoterickk did, as they not only completed the challenge with their movement entirely sealed off, but they did so without any teammates to offer battlefield support.
Apex Legends Season 15 Trailer Unveils A Bewitching New Battle Pass
We're just hours away from the launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse. Players have already met the Season 15's new legend, Catalyst, along with her homeworld's moon, where the new Broken Moon map is set. But today, Respawn introduced players to the Eclipse battle pass via a new trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends YouTube and Twitter accounts this morning.
Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Gets US Release Date
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release digitally on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023. The fourth entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, the game's plot concerns Ruka Minazuki, whose two friends died in an abandoned sanatorium on Rogetsu Isle. She returns to discover the truth of what happened. You will play as several characters to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Overwatch 2's Mei Temporarily Disabled Due To Ice Wall Bug
Blizzard has announced it is temporarily disabling Mei from Overwatch 2 following reports of bugs associated with her Ice Wall ability. According to the statement, these bugs have allowed players to reach unintended locations. The team is currently working to address the issues and aims to have the Arctic explorer back in play on November 15.
Shovel Knight, Super Meat Boy Plush And Game Bundles Are Steeply Discounted
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Between Black Friday and the festive season, now is a good time to start getting some early gift shopping done for the last few months of the year. For the gamer in your life, there are plenty of options out there, but nothing is more durable (or comforting!) as a themed plush toy. Hug it, squeeze it, or display it on a shelf, a plush toy based on a video game character is a great quick gift that can easily be stuffed into a stocking. If you need a few ideas, we've got three steeply discounted plush suggestions below that you can look at, all designed by specialist company New Game Plush. As an added bonus, all three of these dolls come with a digital game code for Nintendo Switch, so that's essentially two gifts for the price of one.
The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare II multiplayer launches with some high highs and low lows, Phil Spencer talks more about Call of Duty exclusivity, and EA expands its upcoming Marvel gaming lineup. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had...
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Features Deadpool 2 Actress
Hideo Kojima continues to slowly reveal new details about his next game. An update to a teaser page on Kojima Productions' website confirms that actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning. Kutsuna played Yukio in Deadpool 2. The artwork confirming Kutsuna's involvement in...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - How To Level Weapons Fast
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched with a massive weapon pool, and leveling guns is more important than ever this year. Weapons need to be leveled up not only to get the best attachments and all the fancy camos, but also because the game's new weapons Platform system locks many weapons behind the required use of other guns. Here we'll list some tips for the fastest ways to level up your weapons in Modern Warfare 2.
Dark Knights of Steel #8 - War of the Three Kingdoms
The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement!. Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?
Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2
Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2. The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle...
Apex Legends Season 15 - All Eclipse Battle Pass Cosmetics And Rewards
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse has arrived, introducing a bewitching new legend, a revamped UI, and a new map that is truly out of this world. Of course, no Apex Legends season is complete without a brand-new battle pass, and Season 15 is no different; the new season launched alongside the Eclipse battle pass, which features 110 levels of stunning, spooky cosmetics for legends and weapons alike.
