Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Check Out This Sweet Leaf-Powered Sunny That Nissan's Bringing To SEMA
There are going to be a lot of giant trucks at this year’s SEMA show. But the best truck in the entire show might be the opposite: this 1987 Nissan Sunny. Why? I mean, first of all, just look at it. How many other trucks at SEMA will have fender-mounted mirrors? Probably none. But also, it’s electric.
At $18,000, Is This 1952 MG TD Midget a Pretty Big Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice MG TD says they have three project cars and that’s one too many, and the MG drew the short straw. let’s see if its price makes it the right choice for a buyer. I think it’s a shame...
Lamborghini Urus Recalled for Frying its Backup Camera and Screen
Certain models of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential defect in the infotainment system that renders the display and rear-view camera inoperable. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the issue stems from a potentially faulty voltage regulator...
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Will Start at $74,900
Mercedes-Benz announced pricing for its electric EQE sedan today, finally giving us a better idea of where it sits compared to its rivals. The base, rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ officially starts at $74,900 before destination. In base form, known as the Premium, the EQE makes 288 hp and 391 lb-ft of...
There's Nothing Stopping Dodge From Stuffing a Hurricane Straight Six in the Next Charger, CEO Says
When Stellantis unveiled the 3-liter, twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline six earlier this year — the engine designed to replace the 5.7- and 6.4-liter V8s in Dodge, Ram, and Jeep’s arsenal — a lot of people understandably replied “these would work great in a Challenger!” And then Dodge decided to not do that. But the brand knows not everyone is on board with the whole “e-muscle” thing, and it’s for perhaps that reason that CEO Tim Kuniskis offered a glimmer of hope that the new straight-six will one day find a home in the Charger Daytona, or whatever Dodge’s forthcoming production muscle car is.
How to Buy a Car in a Recession
The economic situation in America right now is not looking good. There is still some debate — is a recession looming on the horizon, or are we already in one? Regardless of the distinction, many of us are feeling a strain in our bank accounts. Others among us are hoping that a recession could mean killer deals on car prices, but that’s not a guarantee. Here are our tips for anyone entering the car-buying process in tricky economic times. Long story short, the previous trends no longer apply.
The Aston Martin DBX Has a Delightful DB5 Tribute in its Dashboard
This past weekend, I had the pleasure of driving an Aston Martin DBX 707, the performance variant of the British company’s first ever SUV. There’s a lot to like about the DBX 707 (which, despite its name, is only rated for 697 hp in the U.S. — the 707 figure refers to PS, the European power-output unit of measure). But my favorite little detail was something I discovered the moment I activated Adaptive Cruise Control.
Toyota Targets Price Hikes in U.S. And Europe to Counter Rising Costs
Toyota is considering raising its prices in the U.S. and Europe because of rising production costs, Tesla employees are being roped into Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and Abarth found that driving fun, little cars makes you happy – who knew! All this and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday November 1, 2022.
Honda Is Bringing Battery Exchange Stations to Japan
Honda has installed its first EV battery exchange station in Tokyo, Japan through a partnership with battery sharing service Gachaco. The debut of the Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: in Tokyo marks the beginning of what Honda hopes will be a large network of battery swapping stations in Japan, where riders can quickly and easily exchange their EV motorcycle’s depleted batteries.
Dodge Brings Back the Hellephant, Plus New HurriCrate Engines
Four years ago, Dodge showed up at SEMA with a thousand-horsepower crate engine that you could just buy off the shelf. Well, assuming you knew exactly which shelf to look at, and exactly when it would be stocked, because that whole aisle emptied out in a matter of days. Now, though, the Hellephant is back — and it’s brought some friends and siblings along with it.
VW Says The ID.4 Is Too Dull to Get a High Performance R Version
When we reviewed the Volkswagen ID.4, we didn’t exactly think it was a bad car, but we also didn’t think it was a great one. Really, it was fine. A decent EV. If all you want is an electric car, the ID.4 is an electric car. So we’re not exactly surprised to hear VW confirm there won’t be an I.D4 R, but what is surprising is just how blunt they were about it.
Tesla Locks Its Trailer Mode Software Against Third-Party Hitches
In today’s absurd market, it’s hard to find the right car. With chip and materials shortages still running rampant in the auto industry, people are often stuck buying whatever color, trim level, or options package they can find on a local lot. For many buyers, this means turning to dealerships or third-party providers to get those last few accessories, but it seems Tesla is only approving of the former — blocking owners of third-party trailer hitch receivers from using the company’s Trailer Mode software.
FALSE ALARM: You Can Still Order a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (Update)
Say what you will about more mainstream General Motors products such as the Chevrolet. Malibu or Cadillac XT5, there’s no denying its performance cars kick ass. Especially the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. After our first drive, we said it “may be the best sports sedan ever made.” So we’re not terribly surprised to hear the CT5-V Blackwing is sold out through 2023.
Tesla Now Plans to Start Cybertruck Production by the End of 2023: Report
A new report from Reuters says Tesla is aiming to begin full Cybertruck mass production by the end of next year. For realsies this time, or so it says. This would only be two years after the initial mass production target was announced by CEO Elon Musk. That easily beats out vehicles like the Semi and new Roadster.
This Is Ferrari's New Le Mans Hypercar, The 499P
Ferrari has officially launched the 499P, the sports prototype it hopes will bring a 10th overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back to Maranello. The iconic Italian automaker has developed a modern challenger for the Le Mans Hypercar category while celebrating the 50th anniversary of its most recent endurance prototype triumph.
Bentley Says Its New Bentayga Odyssean Edition Is Its 'Most Sustainable' Bentayga
Bentley has been talking about making an all-electric Bentley for many years, though that hasn’t happened yet. Bentley does make hybrid vehicles, however, like the hybrid version of the Bentayga. On Tuesday, Bentley unveiled a version of that that it is calling its “most sustainable” Bentayga, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition. I would agree that the car is very sustainable, because they’re only going to make 70 of them.
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades
Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.
Mary Barra Says GM EVs Will Qualify For the Full $7,500 Tax Credit in Three Years
The new requirements for an automaker to qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit set a high bar, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra believes the company will get there quickly. Bloomberg reports that on a call with analysts last week, Barra said it should take less than three years for GM EVs to be eligible for the full tax credit.
