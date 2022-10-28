The economic situation in America right now is not looking good. There is still some debate — is a recession looming on the horizon, or are we already in one? Regardless of the distinction, many of us are feeling a strain in our bank accounts. Others among us are hoping that a recession could mean killer deals on car prices, but that’s not a guarantee. Here are our tips for anyone entering the car-buying process in tricky economic times. Long story short, the previous trends no longer apply.

14 HOURS AGO