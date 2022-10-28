ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NOLA.com

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss

There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Assessing Arthur Smith, Nick Sirianni and 2021 head coaching class this season

NFL head coaches have an excruciatingly challenging task when taking over a franchise. Not only are they responsible for game planning week-to-week, but they also act as a sort of CEO trying to multi-task and instill their own culture into the organization. It’s one of the toughest things to do, and that’s why it pays so well.
SB Nation

Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Should The Las Vegas Raiders Make 2023’s Derek Carr Payment?

On the heels of an embarrassing 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 and once again sinking like a rudderless ship. In the offseason, Derek Carr received a generous contract extension and a raise. Has he earned it this season? Is he worth $34.87M in 2023, $43.87M in 2024, and $43.17M in 2025 in the coming seasons? This is the decision facing general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 24-0 Win Over Las Vegas

The Saints were able to snap their two-game losing skid with a 24-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to keep pace in the NFC South race. New Orleans was able to get an early 7-0 and they never looked back after that as they dominated the Raiders from start to finish. Here are three takeaways from the Saints win over Las Vegas:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith

Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Mark Andrews (shoulder, ankle) avoids major injury

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, ankle) avoided suffering any major injuries in the team's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. Andrews left the Ravens' Week 8 game with a shoulder injury, and it was later revealed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound

Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career today

Wow. All I have to say is wow. The game that Tua Tagovailoa just had was, to me by far, the best game of his young career. I don’t want to hear about the Arizona game from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year. I don’t even want to hear about the Ravens’ game from earlier this season. The way Tua played against the Detroit Lions today, was head and shoulders better.
ARIZONA STATE

