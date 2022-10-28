Read full article on original website
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
Darnell Mooney’s Latest Quote On Justin Fields is incredibly true
Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits. Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.
Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Longtime assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at age 38. Corri Zimmer White, Adam's sister, confirmed his death in an Instagram post Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer coached for Mike Zimmer during the latter's tenure as head coach of the Vikings. Adam...
Eagles WR AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test
AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note. Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six catches, 156 yards, and three touchdowns in...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady reportedly made 'too little, too late' effort to save marriage
There's a new update regarding the divorce of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen that was finalized Friday. According to Steve Helling and Natasha Dye of People, a source claims Brady was "really trying to fix" the marriage "near the end" before he and Bündchen confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Calvin Ridley celebrates being traded to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising trade on Tuesday when they acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, and the wide receiver seems quite pleased with the move. Ridley, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games, sent a simple tweet after he was traded...
Dre'Mont Jones Reacts Strongly to Broncos Trading Bradley Chubb
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos reportedly traded fifth-year rush linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Denver sent Chubb, and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for a first-rounder, a fourth, and running back Chase Edmonds. It was a blockbuster trade that sent ripples through the Rocky Mountian...
Three Positions the Cincinnati Bengals Should Consider Addressing at Trade Deadline
The Bengals were hoping that Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin could take the reigns of the third wide receiver spot following Ja'Marr Chase's injury. That certainly wasn't the case on Monday, as the duo finished with two receptions for 27 yards. Thomas also had a key drop. Cincinnati could use...
Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC
While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...
Broncos losers in Bradley Chubb deal?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Denver Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and running back Chase Edmonds. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
What ex-Broncos star DE Bradley Chubb does for Dolphins
Defensive end Bradley Chubb, acquired by the Dolphins from the Broncos on Tuesday, will instantly improve a Miami pass rush that has struggled to generate pressure. Miami has only 15 sacks in eight games. Chubb already has 5.5 sacks. Overall, the fifth overall pick in 2018 has 26 career sacks....
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
