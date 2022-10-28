Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What’s the penalty if you pick up your ball to escape a swarm of hornets?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My playing partner hit his ball into tall grass. As he was about to play it, he was swarmed by hornets—we must have disturbed their nest. He grabbed his ball, took a few steps back out of the tall-grass area, and played his shot (un-stung, thankfully). He had moved it further from the hole but into a different grass. When he asked me how he should score the hole, I wasn’t sure. Add a penalty stroke? Is there any rule that permits free relief if playing it as it lies is dangerous? —Joe Skarbek, Woodstock, Ga.
Golf.com
World Wide Technology Championship picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week
Oslo’s own Viktor Hovland has the chance to pull off a rarity of golf rarities this week as the PGA Tour drops south of the border for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 25-year-old is looking to go back-to-back-to-back in the event, a triple punch that has not been seen on Tour since 2011, when Steve Stricker captured his third consecutive at the John Deere.
Golf.com
Seamus Power hangs on to win Butterfield Bermuda Championship as Ben Griffin stumbles
Seamus Power said at the beginning of the week there was no added pressure being the only player ranked inside the top 50 in the world playing this week. The World No. 48 survived rough conditions on the back nine at Port Royal Golf Course to post a final round 70 to capture the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by one stroke for his second PGA Tour win.
Golf.com
Despite collapse, Ben Griffin still having fun after wild ride to PGA Tour
Ben Griffin’s collapse at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday was not a quick death. It wasn’t one mistake that was the rookie’s undoing at Port Royal Golf Course. Instead, it was a long, slow bleed for Griffin. First, there were the back-to-back bogeys on 12 and...
golfmagic.com
Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
Dustin Johnson not satisfied with banking $35.6 million and sweeping LIV Golf's triple crown
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s broadcast appearance offered window into alternate reality
There was plenty to learn from Phil Mickelson’s appearance as a guest commentator for LIV Golf on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson showed off his broadcasting chops; he broke down swings, cracked jokes and told stories. But no lesson was more interesting than our glimpse of golf’s alternate reality — the one in which Mickelson’s future takes place in the booth rather than on the Hy Flyers.
NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
Golf.com
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
Golf.com
The 5 keys to making perfect scrambled eggs, according to a golf club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. What’s the best way to scramble? No, not on the course. We’re talking scrambled eggs, a sublimely simple dish when made correctly, which is the catch. Garret Martindale...
NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish
Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
ESPN
Sources: Dustin Johnson shaking up his LIV Golf team's roster
Free agency is coming to LIV Golf. Only two days after capturing LIV Golf's first team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is shaking up his team's roster for 2023, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Talor Gooch is moving to the Niblicks...
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com
2022 LIV Golf Team Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Miami
As most of you know by now, there’s a HUGE amount of money up for grabs this week at LIV Golf’s eighth and final event of its inaugural season, the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami. The first seven events all featured $20 million individual purses and $5...
Golf.com
What ‘White Lotus’ and vacation should teach us about golf | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re handing out cash instead of candy to trick-or-treaters in honor of LIV’s season finale. Let’s get to it!. Season 2 of White Lotus debuted Sunday night on HBO, but the show’s enduring legacy is already cemented: For at least the next decade, White Lotus will make Americans slightly anxious on vacation.
Golf.com
TaylorMade’s hilarious Halloween video will keep you guessing
No one embraces the holidays quite like TaylorMade. Three years ago, they managed to get Tiger Woods and several other high-profile staffers to dress up in Christmas onesies. Last year was a superb recreation of the triple dog dare scene from “A Christmas Story.”. With 55 days to go...
Golf.com
Best Golf Joggers 2022: Here are our 7 favorite men’s joggers
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. We’ve already rounded up the best golf pants of 2022, but if you’re looking...
