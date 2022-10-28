We’re currently seven months on from when London-based label Story mfg. launched Gentlefullness — its new imprint which was launched in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective. And while the new label — which you can read more about in Hypebeast’s new U.K. brand spotlight feature — is going from strength to strength, Story mfg. is also doing the same. With this in mind, the British brand has just presented a new collection and it takes things back to basics with high quality cotton-linen fabrications and earth design processes.

1 DAY AGO