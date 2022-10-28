Read full article on original website
Oliver Spencer’s FW22 Collection Is a Combination of Tradition and Modernity
British designer Oliver Spencer is inspired by the coming together of tradition and modernity — and the brand’s newest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 proves just that. From Spencer’s early days of being a self-taught tailor and shopkeeper, the designer has built his brand around his vision of hand-crafted and contemporary styles that are synergized with stylish accents and tailored details. With this in mind, the label’s latest collection for this breezy season combines a selection of different materials from heavy-set corduroy to high-quality knitwear and leather.
Barbour’s Heritage Meets GANNI’s Modern Silhouette in New Collab Collection
British practicality and Danish modernity collide with the announcement of Barbour and GANNI releasing a new limited-edition ready-to-wear collection. The new launch is being touted as a “Re-loved” extension of both brands and combines Barbour’s traditional countryside heritage with GANNI’s affordable luxe city-slicker silhouette. Featuring an...
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
Coca-Cola® Gets a Style Revamp From Emerging Label PRIVATE POLICY
PRIVATE POLICY co-founders Siying Qu and Haoran Li, have taken their brand to desirable heights since first starting. Their thematic collections and runway shows tackle societal issues and creatively reinterpret ideals that push forward community and diversity, with engaging dialogue. For Fall/Winter 2022, PRIVATE POLICY continues on its expressive conversational...
New adidas Clogs Have Surfaced, Featuring Three Monochromatic Colorways
In recent years, slip-on options have continued to grow in popularity. For , this has been a section of the sneaker market it has performed particularly well in. Between high-profile adidas YEEZY releases via the adidas YEEZY Slide and adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR and the introduction of the Adilette Clogs and Adilette 22, fans of the Three Stripes have been treated to a healthy rotation of options. However, following the separation of Ye and adidas, it’s unlikely any adidas YEEZY styles hit shelves soon.
StreetX and Crocs Develop a Celebration of the Bold and Unique Australian Coastline
Coming together in a celebration of the bold and unique Australian coastline, StreetX and Crocs have joined forces to reimagine the Classic Clog. The imaginative reinvention showcases the natural aquatic hues of the region through a marbled pattern expressed throughout. The collaboration is further detailed by dangerous Australian animals interacting...
Shift Robotics Releases "The World's Fastest Shoes"
Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has just unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers. Said the be the “world’s fastest shoe” the Moonwalkers assist in boosting walk speeds up to 250%. Powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor, eight polyurethane wheels work together with...
maharishi Moderinzes Classic Military Prints for FW22
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented its latest collection for Winter 2022 and the new campaign has taken to life in the great outdoors. The London-based brand has been busy as of late. For example, the imprint connected with Reebok to announce their second-ever collaboration recently, while the brand has also worked collaboratively with pedal bike expert Dosnoventa, all while curating Notting Hill Carnival T-shirt guides and other seasonal campaigns throughout Fall and Halloween.
Maharishi Delivers Fighter Pilot-Inspired Jackets to HBX
Following the release of its “Experimental Flight” collection, maharishi has just returned to HBX with new pieces from its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Inspired by fighter pilots’ uniforms in WWII, the latest lineup features an olive-colored Upcycled A2 Flight Jacket and Wide Flight Pants with unique patchwork patterns made from vintage military quilted liners and organic materials sourced from M60 Czech field jackets.
G.H. Bass Debuts Vegan Cactus Leather Loafers
Founded on the Maine seafront in 1876, American footwear pioneer G.H. Bass is grounded in quality production. As the creator of the penny loafer, the label often keeps innovation in its stride and now introduces its debut vegan offering. The brand’s classic Weejuns model is fashioned with completely sustainable construction,...
A.P.C. Explores Maritime Wonder for SS23
With Jean Touitou’s A.P.C., the attention to elevated minimalism remains paramount whether it be through streamlined outerwear or lively coordinating sets. For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Paris-based brand explores the multidimensionality of maritime wonder. Specifically, the ensembles are inspired by French yachtsman Éric Tabarly whose signature style...
Bottega Veneta Launches Lifetime Warranty for Its Bags
Reinforcing its commitment to quality luxury, Bottega Veneta recently announced a new lifetime warranty program for its bag offerings. Dubbed the “Certificate of Craft” program, the launch offers protection for its distinctive designs and craftsmanship techniques through complimentary services. Customers can now send their baggage styles back to...
New Balance’s 990v6 Brings Dashing Dad Style to This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Just like that, November is here. It has been a crazy year but luckily more footwear drops are in order to keep up the tempo. Looking at Hypebeast’s most anticipated footwear releases of the week, entries from. , New Balance,. and more are set to launch. However, before we...
PLEASURES' Latest Collection Celebrates Genesis P-Orridge/Psychic TV
Following its recent team-up with Roland Lifestyle and James Lavelle, PLEASURES has now returned with another celebration of music. The latest collaboration honors the enduring legacy of Genesis P-Orridge (February 22, 1950–March 14, 2020), a legendary singer-songwriter, musician, writer, occultist, cultural engineer, and visual artist. P-Orridge co-founded and fronted...
The Nike Air Huarache is Readied in "University Blue" Tones
Following the reveal of the “Hyper Grape” colorway revealed earlier this summer,. is submerging the 31-year-old Air Huarache in vibrant hues of “University Blue.”. The in-line lifestyle model designed by footwear titan Tinker Hatfield now arrives in an icy build complete with striking glacial blue tones on the upper running through the leather mudguards and medial flaps. Similarly, dotted mesh sets its touch on the toe boxes, while a soft velour-like fabric adds delightful texture to the quarter underlays, collars, and heel areas.
Perte D'ego FW22 Dresses for Brunch in Aspen
Born out of New Delhi, India, menswear imprint Perte D’ego operates under the creative jurisdiction of traditional design techniques, including intricate appliqué, hand dyeing, precise cutwork, hand embroideries and Zari weaving. After debuting an eclectic collection dedicated to summertime adventures in July, designer Utkarsh Mithas has made reservations in a slightly-colder destination for Fall/Winter 2022, with a line titled “Brunch in Aspen.”
SOUTH2 WEST8 Joins Reebok on the Zig Kinetica II Edge
Reebok has gradually expanded its list of collaborators as it continues to connect with designers, brands and franchises from around the world. Adding to this, the American sportswear brand is now teaming up with Japanese clothing brand SOUTH2 WEST8. For SOUTH2 WEST8, inspiration for its offerings stems from themes of fishing, connecting to its roots in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. With 20 years of business under its belt this year, it now takes on Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II Edge.
Nike’s Air Max TW Is Sitting Pretty in "Red Clay"
Has just presented its Air Max TW in a “Red Clay” colorway. The sneaker borrows cues from the Air Max Tailwind — and some elements from the Air Max 270 React ENG — however this fairly new addition to the Nike footwear family is one of the many refreshed models from the Air Max line, again molding retro features into a more modernized and contemporary look. As a whole, the shoe welcomes shades of “Light Bone,” “Olive Grey,” and “Summit White” and its eye-catching design looks to merge both comfort and style through its lightweight upper and haptic detailing.
Nike Adds Gray and Beige to the Zoom Vomero 5
For several years, the Zoom Vomero 5 was dormant. After a successful run of clean colorways and A-COLD-WALL* collaborations, Nike shelved the sneaker for a brief period of time. Now, it makes a strong return with a sizable list of colorways prepped for the months ahead. Recent reveals include a fall-themed “Wheat Grass” and a striking orange and red look as part of Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection. Now, the Swoosh expands its offerings of the trendy runner with a gray and beige colorway.
Story mfg. Is Using Nature to Its Full Potential for New "ROOTS" Instalment
We’re currently seven months on from when London-based label Story mfg. launched Gentlefullness — its new imprint which was launched in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective. And while the new label — which you can read more about in Hypebeast’s new U.K. brand spotlight feature — is going from strength to strength, Story mfg. is also doing the same. With this in mind, the British brand has just presented a new collection and it takes things back to basics with high quality cotton-linen fabrications and earth design processes.
