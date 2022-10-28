In recent years, slip-on options have continued to grow in popularity. For , this has been a section of the sneaker market it has performed particularly well in. Between high-profile adidas YEEZY releases via the adidas YEEZY Slide and adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR and the introduction of the Adilette Clogs and Adilette 22, fans of the Three Stripes have been treated to a healthy rotation of options. However, following the separation of Ye and adidas, it’s unlikely any adidas YEEZY styles hit shelves soon.

6 HOURS AGO