Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
Twelve Charged in Firearms Trafficking Organization
On September 21, 2022, a Tucson federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 49 firearms-related offenses against the following individuals:. The indictment alleges that the 12 individuals were members of a Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization. The investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of firearms transactions that resulted in several firearms being seized in the Republic of Mexico.
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
KOLD-TV
Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. The TPD said one...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way. It is reported to have occurred on Saturday night.
KOLD-TV
State asks SCOTUS to uphold death penalty for convicted Tucson cop killer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1, heard arguments in the case against a man convicted of killing a Tucson police officer in 2003. In 2005, a jury found John Montenegro Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the death of officer Patrick Kent Hardesty. Cruz was later sentenced to death for fatally shooting Hardesty.
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers
A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway. The officials reported that it was a single-vehicle collision.
KOLD-TV
Pima County offers higher pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County still needs more Republican poll workers for next week’s general election. “121 vote centers are fully staffed,” Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning. “Eight vote centers need either one Republican or one Democrat to be fully staffed.”
Marana High School student arrested for weapons comments
A Marana High School student was arrested after making "concerning comments about weapons" during class, according to the Marana Police Department.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona study finds connection between diabetes medications, multiple sclerosis
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences discovered a link between diabetes medications and multiple sclerosis in older adults. Researchers say that those 45 and older whose Type 2 diabetes was treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications, which are meant to lower blood sugar levels, had an increased risk of multiple sclerosis. The study says this connection is particularly among women, while men have a slight increase, and those younger than 45 taking anti-hyperglycemic medication had a reduced risk for multiple sclerosis.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Camplbell avenue. The officers responded to crash on the evening of October 31st on the south side of Campbell Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Oro Valley late Monday, Oct. 31. The Oro Valley Police Department said Robert Krudup’s vehicle ran a stop light and crashed into a pole at Oracle and Magee. The 86-year-old Krudup...
Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022
5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
TPD investigating pedestrian collision
On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Police: Man runs through red light, victim dies while in hospital
A man has passed away in the hospital after another person ran a red light, hitting him at the corner of South Kolb Road and East Stella Road.
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
thisistucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮
You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
Comments / 1