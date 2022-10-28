Read full article on original website
MSU Foundation, Office of Public Affairs win CASE district awards
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is among a small group of Southeastern colleges and universities to win a “Best of” CASE District III Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. The MSU Foundation’s 2020-21 Annual Report is a winner in the Fundraising/Annual and Fund Reports category,...
GIS Day celebration planned
The Mississippi State Geosystems Research Institute will celebrate GIS Day from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16. at Room 20 and the Front Lobby of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory. For more than 20 years, organizations across the world have joined together in person and virtually to celebrate the impactful work of...
MSU doctoral student tackles feral swine across the Southeast as USFWS Directorate Fellow
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State College of Forest Resources graduate student has taken advantage of a recent opportunity to study feral swine as a fellow for a leading conservation agency, and his work has focused on developing a prioritization tool for feral swine control across the Southeast’s 108 national wildlife refuges.
MSU’s Williams named 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams is among 15 finalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes student-athletes as the best in the nation for their academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Finalists will each receive an $18,000...
Next-generation uncrewed aircraft system lands at MSU flight lab
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Raspet Flight Research Laboratory at Mississippi State is announcing the acquisition of the largest, most sophisticated uncrewed aircraft system in its fleet, further cementing the lab as a national leader in UAS exploration. The newly designed, remotely piloted Teros—with a nearly 40-foot wingspan and 600-pound payload—positions Raspet as...
Sen. Roger Wicker, Boeing visit MSU for updates on impactful research, student opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is sharing its growing research and development capabilities with U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and officials from The Boeing Company this week. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and other campus leaders welcomed the visitors for a day of tours and briefings to update them on a...
MSU Dining Services announces Guest Chef at Fresh Food Company
This Thursday [Nov. 3], MSU Dining Services will host an exciting dining experience with the next guest chef event. Chef Mason Garcia will be at Fresh Food Company for lunch, showing off his signature Shrimp and Grits dish, which features Seared Gulf Shrimp in Tasso Cream Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits and Sweet and Sour Collard Greens.
Highlighting Supercomputers and Science
Jamese Sims, MSU Northern Gulf Institute Deputy Director and strategic advisor for federal partnerships, gives a presentation to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and staff during a Monday [Oct. 31] visit to the MSU High Performance Computing Collaboratory. Sims discussed how supercomputers housed at MSU benefit federal agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
MSU to host SEC Commissioner, former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head for crypto discussion
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Department of Finance and Economics is hosting a Friday [Nov. 4] discussion on cryptocurrency and consumer protection. Part of the 2022 Jack R. Lee Distinguished Speaker Series, the event will include Hester Peirce, a commissioner for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Kathy Kraninger, vice president of regulatory affairs at Solidus Labs and former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It will take place from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Nusz Hall, 250 Bailey Howell Drive.
Costumes & Candy
No tricks here! Members of the Mississippi State and greater Starkville community gathered together in costume to celebrate the spookiest time of year at MSU's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life's annual event, "Trick-or-Treat on the Row." Participants filled pumpkin buckets and treat bags with colorful candies while also exchanging smiles with members of MSU Greek Life. To see more Halloween fun from numerous events across campus, click here.
