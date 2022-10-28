ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Foundation, Office of Public Affairs win CASE district awards

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is among a small group of Southeastern colleges and universities to win a “Best of” CASE District III Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. The MSU Foundation’s 2020-21 Annual Report is a winner in the Fundraising/Annual and Fund Reports category,...
GIS Day celebration planned

The Mississippi State Geosystems Research Institute will celebrate GIS Day from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16. at Room 20 and the Front Lobby of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory. For more than 20 years, organizations across the world have joined together in person and virtually to celebrate the impactful work of...
MSU’s Williams named 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams is among 15 finalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes student-athletes as the best in the nation for their academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Finalists will each receive an $18,000...
Next-generation uncrewed aircraft system lands at MSU flight lab

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Raspet Flight Research Laboratory at Mississippi State is announcing the acquisition of the largest, most sophisticated uncrewed aircraft system in its fleet, further cementing the lab as a national leader in UAS exploration. The newly designed, remotely piloted Teros—with a nearly 40-foot wingspan and 600-pound payload—positions Raspet as...
MSU Dining Services announces Guest Chef at Fresh Food Company

This Thursday [Nov. 3], MSU Dining Services will host an exciting dining experience with the next guest chef event. Chef Mason Garcia will be at Fresh Food Company for lunch, showing off his signature Shrimp and Grits dish, which features Seared Gulf Shrimp in Tasso Cream Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits and Sweet and Sour Collard Greens.
Highlighting Supercomputers and Science

Jamese Sims, MSU Northern Gulf Institute Deputy Director and strategic advisor for federal partnerships, gives a presentation to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and staff during a Monday [Oct. 31] visit to the MSU High Performance Computing Collaboratory. Sims discussed how supercomputers housed at MSU benefit federal agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
MSU to host SEC Commissioner, former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head for crypto discussion

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Department of Finance and Economics is hosting a Friday [Nov. 4] discussion on cryptocurrency and consumer protection. Part of the 2022 Jack R. Lee Distinguished Speaker Series, the event will include Hester Peirce, a commissioner for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Kathy Kraninger, vice president of regulatory affairs at Solidus Labs and former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It will take place from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Nusz Hall, 250 Bailey Howell Drive.
Costumes & Candy

No tricks here! Members of the Mississippi State and greater Starkville community gathered together in costume to celebrate the spookiest time of year at MSU's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life's annual event, "Trick-or-Treat on the Row." Participants filled pumpkin buckets and treat bags with colorful candies while also exchanging smiles with members of MSU Greek Life. To see more Halloween fun from numerous events across campus, click here.
