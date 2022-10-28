Royal Mail has proposed a new offer aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have staged a series of strikes in recent weeks, with more planned next month.The company said the offer is worth 9%, including a 7% salary increase over two years, plus a lump sum payment of 2% this year.It said in a statement: “The offer is subject to agreeing a programme of change with the CWU, including changes to Sunday working, start times and flexible working, so that Royal Mail can re-invent and compete in the growing parcels market.”Royal...

1 DAY AGO