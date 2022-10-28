SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year. “As a goalie, you can’t worry about the number of goals that you give up during the game,” Stolarz said. “You’ve just got to focus on that next shot. Obviously tonight the guys did a great job putting the puck in the net and it was kind of just up to me to make that big save when I needed to.” Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career.

