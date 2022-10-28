The EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit (PSES), held September 19-22 in Munich, brought together leaders from across the full spectrum of the power semiconductor industry. This included manufacturers of semiconductor substrates, devices and modules, companies specializing in test and packaging, to the end-use product providers. The goal of the PSES was a discussion on the use of power electronics to drive the world towards a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future across key technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation.

