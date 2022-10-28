Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says it ‘looks bad’ that the 2022 World Series will have zero African American players

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Idaho8.com
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move. The 52-year-old Grifol will try to lift a team coming off a disappointing season. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021. Grifol spent the past 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City under former managers Ned Yost and Mike Matheny. He was part of teams that captured back-to-back pennants and won the World Series in 2015.
Idaho8.com
Phillies hire DJs for live show during World Series BP
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — While Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies took batting practice ahead of Game 3, Mr Hollywood DJ and DJ Smooth stood behind a turntable near the home dugout, spinning tunes from a playlist created by backup catcher Garrett Stubbs. Clubhouse dance parties have been a staple celebration for the team during this October run, with Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing on My Own” the signature song. But the team has been pumping out jams before games, too, after players decided early in the season they wanted the right music to set the mood. So they brought in Mr Hollywood DJ, otherwise known 39-year-old Everett Jackson, and DJ Smooth, a.k.a. 30-year-old Austin Sotoloff.
Idaho8.com
If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros victory. His bets include a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. It would pay him $30 million, which the sportsbook says would be the largest payout ever on a single legal sports bet. He ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back if the Astros win.
Idaho8.com
McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game, serving up long balls to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the first five innings of Game 3. The five home runs traveled a total of 1,950 feet. The previous record of four homers allowed in a World Series game was shared by the Chicago Cubs’ Charlie Root in 1932, Cincinnati’s Gene Thompson in 1939 and St. Louis’ Dick Hughes in 1967.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. The trade gives Chicago quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat in an effort to boost a passing attack that ranks last in the NFL, averaging just 126.9 yards per game.
Comments / 0