Houston, TX

Comments / 242

dude
4d ago

So what are we looking for? Quotas? Affirmative action? Equity? The white player representation in the NBA and even the NFL is way out of balance. Why aren’t you complaining about that? Typical MSNBC, just trying to be provocative and divisive.

Edgar
3d ago

MLB is way more diverse than the NBA and NFL. More Latinos and Asians play in the MLB than both the NBA and NFL combined. Give it up MSNBC, it's getting old and we are sick of the division.

Mark Huber
4d ago

So the NBA should only have say 15% blacks? Whites are disproportionately under represented. How about Asians, Arabs, Eskimos, Native Americans, etc. These people are insane.

