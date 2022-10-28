Read full article on original website
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
ecowatch.com
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings." She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns. It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease. The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight.
Click10.com
Protesters gathered outside Miami Seaquarium following report of dolphins being underfed
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Dozens of PETA supporters protested outside Miami Seaquarium Saturday. They were urging Miami-Dade County to shut down the Seaquarium. Reports obtained by PETA allegedly say that employees at the Seaquarium have been starving dolphins into submission and forcing them to perform more often, causing them to attack trainers and bite visitors out of stress.
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Holds Off on Allowing Former Proud Boy to Serve as Poll Worker UPDATED
Update published October 31, 2022 3:25 p.m.: After publication of this story, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department issued a statement saying that Gabriel Garcia is on the county's volunteer standby list and is not currently assigned to a polling location. "Gabriel Garcia appears in the Miami-Dade County Elections Department’s poll...
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami
A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
WSVN-TV
Customer tells police she was raped at Mango’s on Ocean Drive; 2 employees named in complaint
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach hot spot is at the center of a police investigation after a woman claimed she was raped inside, and two employees have been named in a complaint. A large crowd gathered at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive to celebrate Halloween on...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
Click10.com
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9
MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat
Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
Florida commissioner and former beauty queen guilty of lying to see lover in detention facility
Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.
biscaynetimes.com
Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall
The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
