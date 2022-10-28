CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is confident he’ll be back to form for the fifth-ranked Tigers when they travel to Notre Dame this weekend. The team’s starting quarterback was benched his last time out in the second half after throwing two interceptions and giving up a fumble against then-No. 14 Syracuse. Uiagalelei watched from the sidelines as backup Cade Klubnik sparked Clemson to come from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to a 27-21 win over the Orange two weeks ago. Uiagalelei believes Clemson’s bye week came at the right time. He feels refreshed heading to Notre Dame.

