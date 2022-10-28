Read full article on original website
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Missouri Monster, MOMOSara BLouisiana, MO
Quincy Christmas Market first weekend in November
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Come see all the sights, sounds, and smells of the season at the Quincy Christmas Market on the first weekend in November at the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, in Quincy. A "Charlie Brown Christmas" is the theme at this year's event that...
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's at free community event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you've wondered about the difference between Alzheimer’s and other dementia and the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, here's your chance to learn. The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to provide a free educational session to community members...
Police investigating gunfire incidents in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police are investigating several reports of gunfire that happened over few hours on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Quincy. The first call came in at 6:29 p.m. when a 30-year-old woman reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice in the area of 10th and Chestnut, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Boy injured after dirt bike crash near Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 29-30, 2022
Teresa L. Long (63) Homeless for DL expired more than a year. NTA 186. Chaeto G. Nichols (18) 933 N. 11th, Quincy for Threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Lodged 135. Tina Huston, 55, Quincy, for Stealing at 5211 Broadway, Wal-Mart on 10/19/22. NTA 178. Carolyn Smith,...
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Local births for Oct. 20-24, 2022
A girl was born to Jonny and Missy Dahl of Quincy at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 20. Twin boys were born to Levi Von Burg and Amber Vaughn of Quincy at 12:30 p.m. and 12:32 p.m. Oct. 21. A girl was born to Eric and Megan Kirgan of Pleasant Hill at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 21.
Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond
LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
What to do if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than you do winning Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. No Really. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery's website. If you do beat the...
7 sentenced in Operation Icy Road
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison as part of Operation Icy Road. The individuals were arrested by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The following people were sentenced on October 28, 2022:. Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, IL was sentenced to 135 months...
ISP: Occupant Restraint Enforcement results
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, OREP, conducted in Adams County on October 21 and October 28 resulted in dozens of citations and warnings. The Illinois State Police conducted the OREPs so officers could make sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up to help save lives.
Eugene Field Elementary principal to return on 'probationary status'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will remain in her position at the school but on a "probationary status." The Hannibal Board of Education made that decision one week after placing Whitely on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after it came to light Whitley posted a photo on social media that depicted a baby doll with its face colored in black hanging by a noose.
Callaway County man charged with seven felonies following multi-county chase
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kingdom City man faces several felony charges after allegedly being involved in a chase last week with the Montgomery County, Callaway County and Audrain County sheriff's departments. Michael Brooks, 48, is charged with: Two counts of first-degree assault.Two counts of armed criminal action.Resisting arrest.First-degree property damage.Possession of 35 grams or less The post Callaway County man charged with seven felonies following multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. story
Goodman-Stark House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Standing prominent on its limestone foundation is the Goodman–Stark House (aka the Stark–Unsell House) located in Louisiana, Missouri. This unique historic house was built around 1894 and it’s so full of history.
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
A Champion's Welcome: QND Soccer gets its Moment of Celebration
FOR THE SECOND TIME IN AS MANY DAYS...THE TRI-STATES WELCOMED HOME A NEW STATE CHAMPION. THOSE FIRE ENGINE SIRENS YOU HEARD ON BROADWAY IN QUINCY THIS AFTERNOON. THEY WERE IN CELEBRATION OF THE QUINCY NOTRE DAME SOCCER SQUAD AND PROOF THAT EVEN FOR ONE OF THE MOST CONSISTENTLY SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PROGRAMS IN THE REGION...WINNING BIG NEVER GETS OLD.
