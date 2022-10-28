Read full article on original website
Related
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
fox47.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
fox47.com
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
Illinois Man Stole 21 Tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese
Back in 2013, Veniamin Konstantinovich Balika was arrested after he melted away from the scene of the crime and got busted stealing 21 tons of cheese. NYDailyNews. This may sound cheesy, but Veniamin stole a refrigerated truck in New Jersey...With the intentions of selling what was on the inside, on the "black market." Inside the cold truck was 21 tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese. Dude, there's a black market for stolen cheese???
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
fox47.com
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
fox47.com
Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades
MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wsum.org
Werewolf of Wisconsin
The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
Badger Herald
Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin
In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
fox47.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl enters treatment program
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
fox47.com
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
Comments / 4