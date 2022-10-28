ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Related
KCCI.com

Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race

In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
IOWA STATE
wpr.org

Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters

West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Here's how Iowa has voted in US Senate races dating back to 2002

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters are heading to the polls soon to vote for many important races on the November ballot. Among those races is one of Iowa's US Senate seats currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Grassley is Iowa's longest-serving senator, having been in office since 1981....
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

200,000 Iowans have already voted in 2022 General Election

(Radio Iowa) – Two-hundred thousand Iowans have already cast votes in this year’s General Election. The latest information on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website indicates county auditors have issued 273-thousand absentee ballots and 73 percent of those ballots have been returned. Here’s the party breakdown so far: about 55 percent of the early votes are from Democrats, 31 percent are from Republicans and most of the rest are from independents who list “no party” on their voter registration.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

How to make sure your absentee ballot is counted

DES MOINES – The rules around absentee voting have changed since the last election. Now absentee voters need to make sure their ballot is received by their County Elections Office before polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8th. On the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Iowans can check to see if their […]
IOWA STATE
951thebull.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa ranks 50th on report ranking states’ compassionate release programs

(Radio Iowa) -Iowa is the only state without a compassionate release program for prison inmates, ranking Iowa at the very bottom of a new report comparing state programs. They allow inmates, generally near the end of their lives, to apply for release due to factors like debilitating illnesses, injuries or age-related chronic conditions. Mary Price is general counsel for FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group that issued the report. Price says keeping someone who is sick and near death in prison is not only costly for the state, but also can cause excessive suffering. Price says, “It means that people in Iowa will die in prison after incarceration has lost any meaning for them or for the people of Iowa.” Price says programs vary widely between states, but if it’s wanted, Iowa is well-positioned to build a program from the ground up and include a range of stakeholders.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Robert Ray Republican endorses Rob Sand

I met Rob Sand when he first ran for state auditor for Iowa. I was impressed with his thoughtfulness in deciding to run for auditor. He had a plan to make the office of State Auditor truly a caretaker of the people’s money. I have watched Rob carry out...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in

REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa Announces Election Day Program

Des Moines, IA – United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced today that Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Leemkuil will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Leemkuil has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the Southern District of Iowa, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting (Recap)

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held their regular weekly meeting this (Tuesday) morning. The Board heard a brief report from Engineer Karen Albert. The Commercial rezoning she spoke of pertains to U Avenue in Villisca. A report was also received from County Veteran’s Affairs...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE

