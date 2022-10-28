Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race
In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
kjan.com
Secretary Pate expanding post-election audits to ensure integrity of the vote
DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is adding another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process by expanding post-election audits. All 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, they audited one race.
wpr.org
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
KCRG.com
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
KCCI.com
Here's how Iowa has voted in US Senate races dating back to 2002
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters are heading to the polls soon to vote for many important races on the November ballot. Among those races is one of Iowa's US Senate seats currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Grassley is Iowa's longest-serving senator, having been in office since 1981....
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
kjan.com
200,000 Iowans have already voted in 2022 General Election
(Radio Iowa) – Two-hundred thousand Iowans have already cast votes in this year’s General Election. The latest information on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website indicates county auditors have issued 273-thousand absentee ballots and 73 percent of those ballots have been returned. Here’s the party breakdown so far: about 55 percent of the early votes are from Democrats, 31 percent are from Republicans and most of the rest are from independents who list “no party” on their voter registration.
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls." Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad...
Nunn on why he raised hand to say no abortion exceptions when he supports some
DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice […]
How to make sure your absentee ballot is counted
DES MOINES – The rules around absentee voting have changed since the last election. Now absentee voters need to make sure their ballot is received by their County Elections Office before polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8th. On the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Iowans can check to see if their […]
951thebull.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
kjan.com
Iowa ranks 50th on report ranking states’ compassionate release programs
(Radio Iowa) -Iowa is the only state without a compassionate release program for prison inmates, ranking Iowa at the very bottom of a new report comparing state programs. They allow inmates, generally near the end of their lives, to apply for release due to factors like debilitating illnesses, injuries or age-related chronic conditions. Mary Price is general counsel for FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group that issued the report. Price says keeping someone who is sick and near death in prison is not only costly for the state, but also can cause excessive suffering. Price says, “It means that people in Iowa will die in prison after incarceration has lost any meaning for them or for the people of Iowa.” Price says programs vary widely between states, but if it’s wanted, Iowa is well-positioned to build a program from the ground up and include a range of stakeholders.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Robert Ray Republican endorses Rob Sand
I met Rob Sand when he first ran for state auditor for Iowa. I was impressed with his thoughtfulness in deciding to run for auditor. He had a plan to make the office of State Auditor truly a caretaker of the people’s money. I have watched Rob carry out...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
nwestiowa.com
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in
REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
kjan.com
United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa Announces Election Day Program
Des Moines, IA – United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced today that Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Leemkuil will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Leemkuil has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the Southern District of Iowa, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
kjan.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting (Recap)
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held their regular weekly meeting this (Tuesday) morning. The Board heard a brief report from Engineer Karen Albert. The Commercial rezoning she spoke of pertains to U Avenue in Villisca. A report was also received from County Veteran’s Affairs...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
