Read full article on original website
Related
worldcoffeeportal.com
Starbucks and Sainsbury’s partnership reaches 50 in-store cafés
Sainsbury's is targeting 30 additional Starbucks cafés within its stores by the end of 2022 | Photo credit: Cobra Coffee. US coffee chain Starbucks has opened its 50th café in partnership with UK supermarket giant Sainsbury’s. The new Starbucks café in Folkestone’s Sainsbury’s forms part of a...
BBC
LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts
About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry. The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be looking for voluntary redundancies. The move forms part of a package of measures to improve...
Asda seals £600 million takeover of Co-op petrol forecourts
Asda has confirmed the completion of its approximately £600 million deal to buy the Co-op’s petrol forecourt business.It said the deal, which is part of its plans to rapidly grow into the convenience market, will see 2,300 workers move over from the Co-op to the supermarket group.The new focus in forecourts and convenience stores comes after Asda’s £6.8 billion takeover by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, who also own the EG Group forecourt giant.In August, the Co-op first revealed plans to sell its 132 petrol stations and attached convenience stores in a bid to bolster...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Third of UK hospitality businesses at risk of closure due to soaring costs
The cost-of-living crisis has led to 77% of operators witness a fall in consumers in-store | Photo credit: Waldemar Brandt. Four UK-based hospitality trade bodies have warned that 35% of hospitality businesses in the country are expecting to be operating at a loss or become unviable by the end of the year.
BBC
West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top
One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
Woonsocket Call
Loredanag30, a global influencer, takes the world by storm as the first lady barber who opened a shop in the UK
Loredanag30 is a popular and passionate barber who can easily handle three clients in under an hour and understands how to satisfy her clients with her impeccable skills. She has amassed millions of followers on social media. Loredanag30, a lady barber influencer whose real name is Georgiana Loredana Gavrila, is...
More than a third of UK hospitality firms ‘could go bust by next year’
Pubs, restaurants and hotels threatened by energy bills and food price inflation, survey finds
New mother with no legal training defends herself to win £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ Morrisons
A new mother without a single day of legal training has won a £60,000 pay out from Morrisons after they changed her role and forced her to work full-time following maternity leave.Donna Patterson, 38, said she was “gaslighted” into taking on the extra hours and later launched legal action after suffering work-related stress.The ex-buyer spent five days cross-examining eight former colleagues, using meeting minutes to show how managers had “questioned” her priorities after she fell pregnant.A judge eventually ruled that she should receive £60,442.25 in compensation after hearing that the grocery giant had planned to demote her after she said...
Coventry reach HMRC agreement to cover stadium cashflow shortfall
Coventry have reached a “Time to pay” agreement with HM Revenue & Customs following “cashflow imbalances” caused by early-season match postponements. The first four games of the Sky Blues’ campaign were affected when the pitch at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena was deemed “unsafe and unplayable”, with three games postponed and a Carabao Cup clash with Bristol City played at Burton. A further match was called off in September due to the death of the Queen.
BBC
Midlands Air Ambulance: Donation of £103k in equestrian's memory
A Worcestershire couple have helped to raise £103,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after their daughter was killed in a horse-riding incident. Roger and Diane Cole, from Droitwich, and their other daughter, Stephanie, have undertaken fundraising projects since Charlotte Cole died in 2011. Claire Dyson Racing and Rehabilitation...
Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
BBC
Rhyl to open Wales' biggest electric car charging site
One of the UK's biggest electric vehicle charging sites is set to open in a Welsh seaside resort. It will provide 36 charging points at the West Kinmel Street Car Park, in Rhyl, near the town's railway station. Denbighshire council said it was due to open next month, making it...
BBC
Suella Braverman was warned over Manston migrant centre overcrowding
Suella Braverman failed to sign off on measures which could have eased pressure at a migrant processing centre, sources have told the BBC. The home secretary was warned by officials the government was acting outside the law by failing to provide alternative accommodation. Sources claim there was significant concern within...
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Aldi gives workers third pay rise in 12 months as cost of living crisis bites
Supermarket chain Aldi says it is “committed” to being the “highest-paying supermarket” for workers after announcing that staff will get a third pay rise in 12 months.Starting pay for store assistants will increase to £11 per hour nationally and £12.45 for those living in the Greater London area from 1 January 2023.Aldi said pay rates can rise further to £11.90 and £12.75 respectively based on an employee’s length of service.About 26,000 staff will benefit from the increase, which Aldi said will take its investment in pay over the past 12 months to £81m.Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK...
Princess of Wales becomes patron of an Army officer's expedition to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own
The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer's ambitious goal to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own. Mother-of-three Kate, 40, spoke with 33-year-old Captain Preet Chandi, also known as 'Polar Preet', over the phone on Tuesday to wish her luck on her upcoming 1,000 mile journey.
mailplus.co.uk
Petrol bomber attacks migrant centre
BRITAIN’S migrant crisis intensified yesterday with a petrol bomb attack at a processing centre in Dover. Witnesses described seeing a ‘laughing’ man target the facility with up to three improvised devices before he apparently killed himself at a nearby petrol station. It came amid new fears over...
Comments / 0