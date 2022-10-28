A new mother without a single day of legal training has won a £60,000 pay out from Morrisons after they changed her role and forced her to work full-time following maternity leave.Donna Patterson, 38, said she was “gaslighted” into taking on the extra hours and later launched legal action after suffering work-related stress.The ex-buyer spent five days cross-examining eight former colleagues, using meeting minutes to show how managers had “questioned” her priorities after she fell pregnant.A judge eventually ruled that she should receive £60,442.25 in compensation after hearing that the grocery giant had planned to demote her after she said...

3 HOURS AGO