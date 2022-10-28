CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Veterans Affairs Clinic team will be offering free donuts to veterans in the Casper area on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” registered nurse Rori Carubie said. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”

