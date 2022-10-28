Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch: Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor
At roughly the midpoint of the 2022 fantasy football season, we should know whether our dynasty teams are contenders or pretenders. We can see how injuries are affecting us and others. What kind of depth we have at our disposal for these upcoming bye weeks. Whether we've been lucky or unlucky with scheduling.
Clayton News Daily
Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8. New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Trade Impact: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions
In one of the first big fantasy dominoes to fall ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Trades DB Dean Marlowe to Bills for Draft Pick
After sending former All-Pro receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and acquiring cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons' busy day of trades has continued. The Falcons have traded veteran safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers
The Miami Dolphins have acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move came shortly after Miami sent Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade. These moves shake up the Dolphins backfield, as...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers
The NFC North continues to pace the trade deadline as the Chicago Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick. Chase Claypool will likely continue to be used in a hybrid role in this run-first offense in Chicago. Chicago is tied with the Titans for the fewest pass attempts this season (160), but Claypool should firmly be the No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney in this offense, with the possibility of becoming the WR1. That should be an upgrade from his role in Pittsburgh, where he competed with Diontae Johnson and talented rookie George Pickens. Claypool should also boost Justin Fields, who looks more frisky every week, most recently earning a 120 passer rating and completing 73% of his passes on Sunday vs. a tough Dallas defense.
Clayton News Daily
Vikings-Commanders Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The NFC North-leading Vikings have won five consecutive games and in Week 9 head to Washington to take on Taylor Heinicke and the suddenly surging Commanders. Washington’s fifth-year back-up quarterback has accounted for four total touchdowns in his two starts and has led the club to back-to-back wins over the Packers and Colts. Washington has won three straight games.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley, former first-round pick, to Jaguars
The Atlanta Falcons have traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL teams announced Tuesday. In exchange for Ridley, Atlanta will receive future conditional draft capital from Jacksonville. Ridley missed most of the 2021 NFL season while dealing with mental health issues and then was hit with a suspension for the entire 2022 season for betting on 2021 NFL games. He can apply for reinstatement to the NFL in Feb. 2023.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons trade for cornerback Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday. Fenton was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina....
Clayton News Daily
Bradley Chubb Shares Reaction to Blockbuster Trade to Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Bradley Chubb is one of numerous NFL players on the move Tuesday amid a flurry of action before the league’s trade deadline. The veteran linebacker was traded from Denver to Miami in a blockbuster deal. But trades are more than just business. There are emotions involved as well.
Clayton News Daily
Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Longtime assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at age 38. Corri Zimmer White, Adam's sister, confirmed his death in an Instagram post Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer coached for Mike Zimmer during the latter's tenure as head coach of the Vikings. Adam...
Clayton News Daily
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Comments on His Blind Referee Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones was clearly excited to participate in Halloween festivities this year. The Cowboys’ owner decided to dress up as a blind NFL official as his way of enjoying the spooky holiday. However, as the owner of one of the most highly scrutinized teams in the league, Jones’s decision to depict a referee may not have been the best idea.
Clayton News Daily
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened...
