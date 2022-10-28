Read full article on original website
Runners Take on Training, Motherhood and More, Side by Side
Stephanie Bruce could tell that Aliphine Tuliamuk’s energy was dipping. With a little more than a month to go before the New York City Marathon, the two professional racers were on a long run on an autumn day in Flagstaff, Ariz., where they both live and train with HOKA NAZ Elite. Their plan for the day had been to push into a fast kick for a stretch of 1,000 meters after a high-mileage day. Both of the women were feeling it in their legs and lungs when they hit the kick, and they were running into the wind, side by side. So Bruce offered Tuliamuk a little protection against the wind.
Mike Pence sings Brian Kemp’s praises on campaign trail
CUMMING – Former Vice President Mike Pence bolstered Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s case for reelection Tuesday during a Get Out the Vote Rally in downtown Cumming. “We need Georgia to lead the way to a great American comeback by reelecting Brian Kemp,” Pence told cheering supporters as Kemp stood by his side.
Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate
ATLANTA – Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the...
2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, and SWAT team is looking for a suspect, police say
Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect they believe is still in the building near where the shooting took place. "We're going from apartment to apartment now, SWAT is in there right now going from apartment to apartment," Newark...
