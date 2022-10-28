ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, GA

Clayton News Daily

Runners Take on Training, Motherhood and More, Side by Side

Stephanie Bruce could tell that Aliphine Tuliamuk’s energy was dipping. With a little more than a month to go before the New York City Marathon, the two professional racers were on a long run on an autumn day in Flagstaff, Ariz., where they both live and train with HOKA NAZ Elite. Their plan for the day had been to push into a fast kick for a stretch of 1,000 meters after a high-mileage day. Both of the women were feeling it in their legs and lungs when they hit the kick, and they were running into the wind, side by side. So Bruce offered Tuliamuk a little protection against the wind.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Mike Pence sings Brian Kemp’s praises on campaign trail

CUMMING – Former Vice President Mike Pence bolstered Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s case for reelection Tuesday during a Get Out the Vote Rally in downtown Cumming. “We need Georgia to lead the way to a great American comeback by reelecting Brian Kemp,” Pence told cheering supporters as Kemp stood by his side.
CUMMING, GA
Clayton News Daily

Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate

ATLANTA – Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the...
GEORGIA STATE

