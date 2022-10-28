Read full article on original website
BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
BBC
'Tell me this ain't true' - reaction as rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead
We're now finishing up our live coverage of the tributes to Takeoff, who was shot dead early this morning in Houston, Texas. You can read more on his death and legacy in our news story, here. This page was written by Malu Cursino, Jack Burgess, Imogen James and Mark Savage.
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Mangrove forests: Crocodile close-up in Cuba wins photo awards
Tanya Houppermans has been named overall winner of this year's Mangrove Photography Awards, for her close-up portrait of an American crocodile surrounded by mangroves at Gardens of the Queen in Cuba. Run by the Mangrove Action Project, the competition - now in its eighth year - aims to show the...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
