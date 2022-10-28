ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Undercover sting reveals Carmela Knight was victim of ‘devious’ murder-for-hire plot on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDmc9_0iqesYbz00

(NBC News) — Friday on an all-new “Dateline,” firefighters make a grisly discovery while responding to a fire at a suburban house in Toronto, Canada. As a family searches for answers, investigators launch an elaborate undercover sting that reveals a devious murder-for-hire plot and the ultimate betrayal.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

The house on Pebblestone Crescent was still smoldering when police broke the news to Franca: The body found in the garage was her daughter Carmela’s.

FRANCA AGOSTA : I just miss her so much.

Her cause of death was still unknown.

FRANCA AGOSTA: They just said, “It could be an accident. She coulda died in the fire. We don’t know.”

Carmela’s sister Nancy thought about how Carmela sometimes smoked in the garage.

NANCY BURRIDGE: Their dirt bikes are in there, so we’re, like, “Maybe something happened with that– with the gasoline and stuff,” like, who knows, right?

So, an accident, maybe. But when police brought up the possibility of a drug overdose —

ANDREA CANNING: Did you believe that she could do drugs–

FRANCA AGOSTA: No, God, no. She didn’t even drink. She had– an occasional glass of wine.

A few days later, the pathologist told detectives how Carmela died.

DETECTIVE DIANNE JENNINGS: It was confirmed that it was, in fact, a homicide.

She’d been murdered.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline” on NBC4 at 10 p.m.

About ‘Dateline’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0iqesYbz00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 31st season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Quavo not shot, police suggest as Twitter urged to remove Migos rapper video

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting in Davenport

UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.   Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KLST/KSAN

Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content […]
KLST/KSAN

Texas monkey smuggler pleads guilty, could face 20 years, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman could face 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling a spider monkey into the country and then fleeing from law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, of Katy, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and […]
KATY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy