ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Check out the LSWA High School Football Polls After Week 9

This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams. Others receiving votes: Airline 21, East St. John 13, Parkway 11, Slidell 9, Carencro 3. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. St. Thomas More (8) 8-1 126...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Two years later, Tulane defense light years better than it was in mind-boggling loss to Tulsa

The last time it traveled to Tulsa, Tulane blew a 14-0 fourth-quarter lead in a collapse that laid bare all of the defense’s flaws in giving up big gains. When the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) faces the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPNU), it will do so as the No. 19 team in the first College Football Playoff ranking thanks largely to one of the best defenses in the nation at preventing big plays.
TULSA, OK
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Cade Brumley: Student scores are encouraging, but we've still got a way to go

Last month, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released its biennial Nation’s Report Card, detailing national student performance in reading and math in both fourth and eighth grades. Suspended since 2019, this release was especially anticipated to examine the educational impacts of the global pandemic. Across the country, reading...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane transfer Collin Holloway said he chose school because he wants to play in NCAA tourney

Versatile wing Collin Holloway said the main reason he chose Tulane out of the transfer portal when he left Georgetown was his desire to make it to the NCAA tournament. Let that answer sink in as you contemplate the sea change coach Ron Hunter has caused entering his fourth season with the Green Wave, which opens its 2022-23 basketball campaign with a 6 p.m. exhibition against Spring Hill on Wednesday night at home.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy