4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Check out the LSWA High School Football Polls After Week 9
This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams. Others receiving votes: Airline 21, East St. John 13, Parkway 11, Slidell 9, Carencro 3. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. St. Thomas More (8) 8-1 126...
NOLA.com
Along with Curtis vs.Karr, these other games will decide district championships, playoff qualifiers
You could call it championship weekend. The final week of the prep football season will pit some teams against each other with an outright district championship on the line. Among them will be the blockbuster between Edna Karr and John Curtis for the 9-5A championship Friday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
NOLA.com
Tulane makes history, comes in at No. 19 in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022
Tulane cracked the top 25 of the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2022 — and did so comfortably. The Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) is No. 19, six spots ahead of fellow AAC member Central Florida, the only other Group of Five team on the list.
NOLA.com
From barbecue to vegan, wild po-boys meet classics as Po-Boy Fest returns to New Orleans
You mess with New Orleans food traditions at your peril. See any attempt by big brands to make gumbo more “healthy” (especially the richly reviled Disney recipe with quinoa and kale). But here’s a counterpoint: It matters greatly who’s doing the messing around, and why. Oak...
NOLA.com
LHSAA reverses decision to move Bogalusa High School game to neutral site
A decision to move Bogalusa High School's final game of the season to a neutral site in light of violence in the town has been reversed, the Bogalusa mayor's office announced Monday. The previous decision came from a majority vote from its athletic district's principals to move the game against...
NOLA.com
Tougher grades for Louisiana high schools? State education leader unveils his latest plan.
Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents. "We can't continue to wait, especially in a state that needs economic...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
NOLA.com
Two years later, Tulane defense light years better than it was in mind-boggling loss to Tulsa
The last time it traveled to Tulsa, Tulane blew a 14-0 fourth-quarter lead in a collapse that laid bare all of the defense’s flaws in giving up big gains. When the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) faces the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPNU), it will do so as the No. 19 team in the first College Football Playoff ranking thanks largely to one of the best defenses in the nation at preventing big plays.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
NOLA.com
Cade Brumley: Student scores are encouraging, but we've still got a way to go
Last month, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released its biennial Nation’s Report Card, detailing national student performance in reading and math in both fourth and eighth grades. Suspended since 2019, this release was especially anticipated to examine the educational impacts of the global pandemic. Across the country, reading...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
WWL-TV
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
NOLA.com
Tulane transfer Collin Holloway said he chose school because he wants to play in NCAA tourney
Versatile wing Collin Holloway said the main reason he chose Tulane out of the transfer portal when he left Georgetown was his desire to make it to the NCAA tournament. Let that answer sink in as you contemplate the sea change coach Ron Hunter has caused entering his fourth season with the Green Wave, which opens its 2022-23 basketball campaign with a 6 p.m. exhibition against Spring Hill on Wednesday night at home.
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NOLA.com
Teacher shortage, school safety among big issues for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates
Teacher shortages, school safety and aging infrastructure are among the challenges facing Jefferson Parish public schools, according to more than a dozen candidates running for seats on the board that oversees Louisiana’s largest public school district with around 50,000 students. Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board...
NOLA.com
Live streams of Mississippi River: See current conditions during record-low water levels
The Mississippi River is approaching record-low levels in some areas of the country due to lack of rain. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. It's been especially problematic south of St. Louis, with massive sandbars emerging in Missouri and Tennessee. The river at Cairo,...
