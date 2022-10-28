The last time it traveled to Tulsa, Tulane blew a 14-0 fourth-quarter lead in a collapse that laid bare all of the defense’s flaws in giving up big gains. When the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) faces the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPNU), it will do so as the No. 19 team in the first College Football Playoff ranking thanks largely to one of the best defenses in the nation at preventing big plays.

TULSA, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO