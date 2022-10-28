ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly $3 million in funding to support Illinois tourism

By Jana Garrett
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced on October 27 that nearly $3 million will go into funding to support local tourism promotional efforts across the state.

“Illinois has a great story for visitors from around the country,” said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz. “We just need to get out there and tell it. Marketing dollars available through DCEO will help convention and visitors’ bureaus and local governments update their pitch and image so that Illinois is next on everyone’s travel list.”

Officials say through the grant opportunity, the state will match local funds used to promote destinations, attractions and events through marketing such as promotional materials, media production costs, billboards, promotional materials at trade shows and additional uses outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The press release says the ultimate goal of the program is to support promotional projects that increase visitation and overnight stays, thereby fueling local Illinois economies.

