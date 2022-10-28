Fundraiser, concert tonight for Bristol police

Bristol, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - This evening there's a fundraiser for Bristol police at the Cadillac Ranch restaurant in Southington.

It's being headlined by country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Cadillac Ranch web site.

In addition, a Bristol Police Officers Heroes Fund has been established by the police union and police commissioners.

It supports the officers affected by this month's deaths of Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

The two died in the line of duty answering a fake domestice call on October 12.

Officer Alec Iurato is continuing his recovery and this week, Police Chief Brian Gould said he expects Iurato to return to the force.

Donations for the Heroes Fund are being accepted at Thomaston Bank branch locations.