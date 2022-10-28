New Twitter CEO Elon Musk might be planning on removing inactive Twitter accounts and making the removed handles accessible to other users in the near future. Despite rumors circulating for months, it was finally confirmed just days ago that Elon Musk is now the official owner of Twitter. Since taking over, it appears that the new CEO is wasting no time in changing up the social media platform. As well some other big changes, it appears that the owner is looking at ensuring that all accounts on the platform are active and that old or unused Twitter accounts are deactivated.

20 HOURS AGO