Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
freedom929.com
HELP IS NEEDED / VETERANS DAY
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day up until this coming Friday, November 4th. The Flags can be dropped off at the Post any afternoon or night this week, tonight thru Friday, between 2:00 and 8:00. For those who need help, call the American Legion during the same time at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles this coming Saturday morning (11/5/22) at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the County Fairgrounds, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up towards the end of next week. Call to help at 783-2622.
Herald & Review
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
WAND TV
Vermilion Housing Authority to assist low-income families with finding a home of their choice
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Next week, low-income families can officially begin applying for the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program. This program will assist low-income families with finding a home of their choice, and rental assistance. Director of Housing Operations Brittany Savalick says they follow a strict process. “Homes that our...
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
WAND TV
Halloween for pups - The Annual Puppy Parade is back
SAVOY, ILL. (WAND) - This isn't your average trick or treat. This annual event is specially dedicated to the pups of Central Illinois. "We're already seeing some really cute creative costumes, so we're going to have a lot of fun with the parade," said Lisa Rector, Relator at Lisa Rector Team at Kelly Williams.
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
fordcountychronicle.com
Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors
PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
WAND TV
Experts: Child car safety seats and 'puffy' coats don't mix
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puffy coats are meant to keep kids warm, but some experts say they may be working against kids and increase their chances of getting seriously hurt during a car crash. Emily O'Connell, Child and Passenger Safety Seat Technician with the Macon County Health Department, helps with...
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Comments / 0